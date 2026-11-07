People spot chilling similarity between the disappearances of Natalee Holloway and Amy Bradley

A chilling similarity between the disappearances of Natalee Holloway and Amy Bradley has been spotted following Netflix documentaries being released on both cases.

Last year, the streaming giant released Amy Bradley is Missing, which took a closer look at the disappearance of Amy, who was last seen in 1998.

The then 23-year-old mysteriously vanished while on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship with her family in March of that year.

Advert

She was last seen on the balcony of her cabin at around 5:30am, but when her father went to check on her roughly 30 minutes later, she was nowhere to be seen.

After years of searching, Amy was legally declared dead in 2010, though her family remain hopeful that she can still be found alive.

Amy Bradley was last seen in 1998 (Netflix)

Meanwhile, the tragic story of Natalee Holloway is being told in the new Netflix series, Taken: Natalee Holloway, which revisits the case through interviews with Natalee's mother, Beth, her friends, FBI agents, and the Aruban police chief at the time.

Natalee was just 18 when she was last seen alive in the early hours of May 30, 2005 during a graduation trip to Aruba.

She was last seen leaving a bar with Joran van der Sloot and brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe.

van der Sloot confessed to killing Holloway in 2023, but he has never been formally charged with her murder.

He is currently in prison for the 2010 murder of Stephany Flores Ramírez.

How are Natalee Holloway and Amy Bradley's cases linked?

The most obvious link between the two cases is that Natalee and Amy both went missing in the Aruba area.

On top of that, the investigations into the pair's disappearances also crossed as authorities on the Amy Bradley case discovered a jawbone washed up on a beach in Aruba.

Investigators believe it could have been Natalee's jawbone, but after testing, such theory was disproved.

Taken: Natalee Holloway has detailed new revelations surrounding Natalee's disappearance, including why van der Sloot, the primary suspect, wasn't arrested until ten days after she vanished.

A new documentary exploring Natalee Holloway's disappearance has been released (Netflix)

Police first detained two hotel security guards because the suspect had initially said guards helped her inside.

"The security guard was noise. But to exclude them, we have to investigate,” said Gerold Dompig, the police chief at the time.

However, van der Sloot had lied, according to video footage. The Kalpoe brothers were also arrested at the time, but were released without charge.

They maintain their innocence.