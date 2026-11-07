People spot chilling similarity between the disappearances of Natalee Holloway and Amy Bradley
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People spot chilling similarity between the disappearances of Natalee Holloway and Amy Bradley

The tragic disappearances of Natalee Holloway and Amy Bradley have been explored in Netflix documentaries in the last year

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: True crime, Netflix, Amy Bradley, Crime

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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