Nine of the biggest revelations from Netflix's documentary about Natalee Holloway's disappearance
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Nine of the biggest revelations from Netflix's documentary about Natalee Holloway's disappearance

The disappearance of Natalee Holloway caused severe political and economic tension between the USA and Aruba

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: True crime, Netflix

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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