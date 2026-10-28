Five heartbreaking things we learned from Netflix's new Matthew Perry documentary

A new three-part Netflix documentary examining the life and enduring legacy of Matthew Perry has unveiled several heartbreaking and intimate details about the Friends star’s addiction battles, private generosity, and his final farewell.

Titled The One About Matthew Perry and directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Mary Robertson, the series premieres just ahead of the third anniversary of the actor's fatal ketamine overdose back in 2023.

While his five Friends co-stars declined to appear on camera, Perry's sister, Mia Perry Bowick, and a circle of his closest lifelong friends have broken their silence to provide an unflinching look at the human being behind Chandler Bing.

Here are the five biggest bombshells and revelations revealed in the new documentary.

He spent millions desperately fighting for his sobriety

One of the most striking details highlighted by his sister is the staggering financial investment Perry made to conquer his substance abuse issues.

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Bowick revealed that her brother poured more than $7 million into his recovery efforts, using the colossal figure to illustrate just how seriously he treated his illness.

Robertson noted that Perry’s father, John Bennett Perry, always viewed his son as an unwavering fighter because he never stopped trying to get clean.

The doc's figure differs slightly from earlier reports around his 2022 memoir, where rehab costs were estimated at upward of $9 million.

Perry went straight back to rehab after shooting the wedding episode (Danny Feld/NBCU Photo Bank)

The dark reality behind Chandler and Monica’s on-screen wedding

For sitcom fans, the season seven wedding between Chandler Bing and Monica Geller remains one of television history’s most romantic milestones.

Away from the studio cameras, however, Perry’s family was living through a private nightmare.

Bowick revealed that her brother had just walked out of a treatment facility as his drug and alcohol abuse spiraled out of control.

The family watched the celebrated TV wedding gripped by fear, fully aware of his escalating addiction and terrified of what the future held.

Perry previously confirmed he shot the iconic episode while actively in rehab.

Loved ones struggled to watch him in the 2021 Friends reunion

While the 2021 HBO Max Friends reunion was celebrated globally as a joyful nostalgia trip, Perry’s inner circle found the broadcast excruciating to watch.

Bowick admitted that her brother was utterly drained, noting his health battles had severely diminished his vitality.

Actor and comedian Kevin Pollak recalled Perry visibly struggling during filming, while other close confidants admitted the footage spoke for itself.

The appearance came just a few years after Perry’s 2018 health emergency, when his colon ruptured from opioid abuse, leaving him in a two-week coma.

Perry once saved a fellow addict's life (Mike Pont/WireImage)

He took in a struggling friend to save his life

Beyond his personal trauma, the documentary highlights Perry’s quiet, life-saving generosity toward fellow addicts.

Longtime friend Tim Harrington, who met the actor in recovery in 2001, recalled hitting rock bottom and preparing to live out of his car.

When Perry discovered Harrington’s predicament, he immediately intervened, telling him to pack his bags and move into his house.

The pair lived together for roughly a year, attending daily recovery meetings side by side—an act Harrington directly credits with saving his life.

The heartbreaking moment his Friends Co-Stars approached his casket

Bowick provided a deeply emotional account of Perry’s private funeral service, revealing that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer arrived at the memorial together.

Aniston was the first to embrace Bowick before all five co-stars walked up to Perry’s casket as a united front, held hands, and broke down in tears together.

Bowick also recalled a moment of levity during her grief: as they carried Perry into the mausoleum, she felt his presence and imagined him cracking a trademark irreverent joke about the ceremony, bringing an unexpected smile amid the sorrow.

The One About Matthew Perry is streaming now on Netflix.