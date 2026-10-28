Five heartbreaking things we learned from Netflix's new Matthew Perry documentary
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Five heartbreaking things we learned from Netflix's new Matthew Perry documentary

From secret rehab battles to emotional funeral scenes, here are the five biggest revelations from Netflix's Matthew Perry doc

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Matthew Perry, Netflix, Film and TV

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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