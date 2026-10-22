Psychologists share dangers of Stanford Prison Experiment as controversial Netflix show airs
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Psychologists share dangers of Stanford Prison Experiment as controversial Netflix show airs

Experts warn that repeating the infamous 1971 study raises ethical questions, while one says its biggest lesson is still being missed

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: Netflix, Film and TV, Science

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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