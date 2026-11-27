Netflix shared a new promotional post for its series The Hunting Wives on X on Thursday, November 26, which fell on Thanksgiving Day.

The clip showed characters Sophie (Brittany Snow) and Margo (Malin Åkerman) kissing passionately in bed.

Netflix captioned the post, 'This Thanksgiving plate.'

Donald Trump Jr. appeared to take offense at the post.

Advert

The 48-year-old replied from his own X account, writing, "What is wrong with you??? It's Thanksgiving."

The Thanksgiving clip is not the first time Netflix has leaned on the characters' chemistry to promote the show.





A recent teaser in October, released ahead of season 2 kicking off, showed the pair taking a bath together.

In the promotional clip, Margo told Sophie, 'Let's wash off all of last night's sins,' and Sophie replied, "I don't think we could wash off what we did last night."

The Hunting Wives has been a breakout success for Netflix.

The series premiered in July 2025 after originally being filmed for Starz, with Lionsgate Television later acquiring it and Netflix licensing the U.S. rights for a year. Following the move to the streamer, the number of steamy scenes increased, among them those involving love interests Sophie and Margo as their romance developed.

Brittany Snow, 40, plays Sophie and Malin Åkerman, 48, plays Margo in The Hunting Wives. (Photo by Hatnim Lee/Getty Images)

What is The Hunting Wives about?

The series is based on May Cobb's book of the same name.

Snow plays Sophie, who relocates from Boston to Texas and finds herself drawn to prominent socialite Margo, played by Åkerman, amid politics, murder and chaos in their small town.

Both leads have spoken about the series' sexual content.

Åkerman, who is 48 and plays Margo, explained the role sexuality plays in the show when it debuted, speaking about how her character operates.

She told US Weekly: "[My character] gains power through many different ways. Part of her manipulation is sex, it is sexual and it's how a lot of people operate in this world and in order to gain control. So when you have that power - and she's very aware of it - she knows how to use it and she does," she said.

She continued, "So I like that about her. That's what becomes controversial and fun and salacious and saucy, and that's why we want to watch her."





Snow, 40, who plays Sophie, addressed the scenes during an October 2025 appearance on the Not Skinny, Not Fat podcast, saying Åkerman was the ideal person to work with on such material.

"Something really great about Malin, too, is she's really, really attuned to what I was thinking or what others were thinking in terms of comfortability," she shared. She added, "So she was always very aware - [since] she's Swedish - that she's more open with nudity. She is still a woman and wants to look good and isn't just walking around naked. But I was more conscientious about it."

UNILAD has contacted Netflix and representatives for Donald Trump Jr. for comment.