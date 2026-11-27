It's something we all have to do twice a day (at least). Brush our teeth. Dental health it vital, so it's important to take care of your pearly whites, and how better to do that than with an affordable, and stylish, electric toothbrush.

We're all running to the clothing and technology sites to try and snap up the amazing Black Friday deals, so we may forget the more essential products. That's why we're here to remind you.

The Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush has thousands of good reviews and is available for the small price of just $30 on Amazon.

Not only does the toothbrush have an American Dental Association stamp of approval, it also comes in a sleek and stylish black design.

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The toothbrush comes with eight brush heads (Amazon/Aquasonic)

The Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush is 'designed as one of the most advanced travel toothbrush'

As well as its custom travel case, the toothbrush also has:

Packed with the most up to date technology, featuring an ultra-powerful and industry leading motor producing 40,000 vibrations per minute.

Ultra-fast wireless charging, 4 mode operation, and smart vibration timers.

Has shown efficacy in removing plaque and helping to prevent and reduce gingivitis.

Wireless charging.

Waterproof black satin handle.

Included are 8 brush heads engineered by world famous DuPont. Each of these brush heads lasts three to four months, meaning eight of them will last users two and a half years. Result!

Travel case made from BPA-free plastic with space for two brush heads.

The Black Series can also last 4 full weeks (2 min/2x a day) on a full charge.

What is included in the box?

As per the Amazon website, customers will receive: "1 AquaSonic Black Series Smart toothbrush , 1 wireless charging base, 8 DuPont brush heads, 1 travel case, warranty card, and user manual."

The toothbrush has thousands of positive reviews (Getty Stock)

'The price and quality is fantastic'

The toothbrush already has thousands of positive reviews, with one happy user writing: "I am 6 weeks with this toothbrush and am really pleased with it. I haven't needed to charge it yet, despite using twice a day. The toothbrush cleans as expected and has other functions which I haven't used yet. The price and quality is fantastic."

Another penned: "I’ve only used this toothbrush twice, but that’s enough time to know that it’s the best toothbrush that I’ve ever used. It’s very ergonomic and does a great job at deep cleaning. I like the way that it takes a pause after 30 seconds to let you know to move onto the next quadrant of your mouth.

"The stylish case is another major benefit on top of that the extra heads means that you’ll be sorted for the next few months. Definitely worth the money and much better than more expensive, bigger brands."

What is gingivitis?

As per Cleveland Clinic, gingivitis is the earliest stage of gum disease, and happens when plaque and bacteria build up on your teeth and cause infection.

Symptoms include:

Red, swollen and/or bleeding gums.

Bad breath that doesn't go away after brushing.

Sensitivity to hot and cold foods.

Pain or tenderness when chewing food.

Those who are pregnant, have diabetes, have a family history of gum disease, smoke or chew tobacco, or do not generally take good care of their teeth are the most likely to develop the disease.

Where to buy: The Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush is available to buy at Amazon as part of their Black Friday Deal.