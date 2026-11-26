AirTags are essential for those who would lose their head if it wasn't screwed on - but many continue to debate whether they're worth the dent in their pocket. However, there's a cheaper alternative on the market - and it works with Apple’s Find My network.

Introducing the UGREEN FineTrack Tracker, which is Apple Find My Certified (iOS Only), so Apple iPhone users can connect with ease.

The Bluetooth item tracker runs on a replaceable CR2032 battery for up to 2 years, so there's no need to worry about scrambling around for a replacement.

What's more, these AirTag alternatives are on sale this Black Friday, with shoppers able to grab an extra 25% off at AmazonUK, with a single Tracker costing just £7.99. Those who have more than one item that needs looking after can buy a pack of two for £14.99 or a pack of four for £16.75.

What features does the UGREEN FineTrack Tracker have?

As per the Amazon website, the UGREEN FineTrack Tracker also has:

Global Precise Positioning: When you've left something far behind, the Find My network, connecting millions of Find My devices globally, can help locate your belongings.

For those extra forgetful users, when an item with the Tracker is left at a certain distance, your phone will automatically remind you. This distance will vary depending on the surrounding environment.

Loud sound - never miss an alert.

UL4200A certified. No need to worry about the item around young children, as secure battery compartment that helps prevent them from opening the cover and swallowing the battery.

The UGREEN FineTrack has 25% off for Black Friday (Amazon/UGREEN)

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Note: The product cannot be paired to a MacBook. The macOS system only supports viewing the location information of the tracker.

The Tracker has hundreds of positive reviews on Amazon, with one happy customer writing: "Very happy with this purchase. Following the near loss of my car keys which would have cost hundreds of pounds to replace, I decided to buy a tracker.

"I was able to get two trackers, one for my car keys and one for my wife's. A great buy and at a reasonable cost. I would recommend this product."

Another penned: "I’m really impressed with the UGREEN FineTrack. Setup was quick and easy through Apple Find My on iOS, and it paired instantly without any issues. Tracking is accurate, and the location updates are reliable, whether it’s attached to keys, a wallet, or luggage.

"Overall, a very practical and well-made tracker. Highly recommended for anyone using iOS who wants dependable tracking without overpaying."

Where to buy: For those who want to make sure they never lose their keys again, the UGREEN FineTrack Tracker is available to buy at AmazonUK, with 25% off for Black Friday.



