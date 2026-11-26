Travis Kelce has used his own run-in with royalty to give a fan some advice about a family photo problem ahead of Thanksgiving.

A caller named Debbie put her dilemma to Kelce and his brother Jason on the latest episode of their New Heights podcast. She said she is a single mother of two dating a man 17 years younger than her, which drew a few cheeky remarks from the brothers, and that he had assumed he would be included in the family photoshoot.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 37, who is married to Taylor Swift, said her predicament reminded him of the time Prince William did not necessarily want him in photos with his daughter, a decision he said he completely understood.

He said he had been Swift’s boyfriend then, and that ‘you didn’t know if there was a forever there yet’. “You don’t know, and you don’t want the picture to be ruined for eternity if it doesn’t work out,” he said. “So I get it, I get it.”





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Prince William attended Swift’s 2024 Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium in London with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Swift, 36, and Kelce, who was then her boyfriend, met the trio backstage afterwards, and the royals posed for selfies with the pair.

Host Graham Norton asked William on The Graham Norton Show whether he had known the significance of Swift’s post of the photo. “I wasn’t until recently,” he said. “I hadn’t appreciated the significance, and actually – I was trying to move him out of the photo!”

Prince William met Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce backstage after her 2024 Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium in London. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

“Travis kept coming back in, and I couldn’t work out why he kept coming back in,” he added. William said he had not been aware at the time that Swift had yet to make her relationship with the NFL star Instagram official.

The Kelce brothers hosted William on New Heights in the summer, having struck up a friendship with him at the Eras Tour show. Kelce has previously said he understood the prince’s reluctance over the selfie. “I get it, man. I was just a boyfriend at that point. I wasn’t her husband yet,” he said.

Having learned his lesson from the situation with William, the three-time Super Bowl winner advised Debbie to take two sets of photos.

“What you got to do is you’ve got to take two sets of photos. Let him come on in, feel all jolly and a part of the family, and let him feel all the good feelings with the pup in there and all the kids and everything. But definitely get photos just for you, without him,” he said.

Both Kelce brothers stressed that Debbie was within her rights to tell her boyfriend how she felt about the situation. “He should understand this as a good man being 17 years younger than you. He should understand this,” Travis added.