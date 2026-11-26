Mila Kunis has recalled how her former That '70s Show costar Ashton Kutcher once tried to set her up with one of his friends, shortly before the pair fell in love.

Kunis shared the story with Kelly Ripa on SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera, explaining that she bumped into Kutcher years after the eight-season sitcom wrapped in 2006.

"He goes, 'Hey, I'm having a housewarming. You should come. I haven't seen you in so long. It'd be great to catch up'," she said.

"He then invites me to his housewarming. Unbeknownst to me, he's trying to set me up with his best friend."

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Kutcher's friend, who Kunis did not name, was open to meeting her.

"I didn't know any of this," Kunis said.

"So I show up to the housewarming with a girlfriend of mine." The friend, however, was late.

The actors, who met on the show in 1998, married on July 4th, 2015, and share two children: Wyatt, 12, and Dimitri, who turns 10 on November 30.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher played an on-and-off couple on That ’70s Show between 1998 and 2006. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

How did Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher get together?

In the meantime, Kunis ended up reconnecting with Kutcher, who had played her love interest on the show, though not in the traditional way.

“I was watching [Kutcher] smoke, and I had just quit smoking,” she said. “And I was like, ‘God, that looks good'. That’s all I could think. And I was watching this, and I was like, ‘God, I just want to — just breathe it on me for a second'."

“I swear to you, throughout the night, as he would smoke,” Kunis told Ripa. “He would get closer and closer until there was no more place to go.”

Kutcher gave his own account in June 2017 on The Howard Stern Show, saying it was their first real-life kiss.

“I think I was smoking cigarettes at the time, and I was still a smoker,” Kutcher said. “And she had quit smoking and she was like, she wanted me to like shotgun cigarette smoke so she could breathe it in and I was like, ‘All right'."

Kunis told Kelly Ripa on SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera that Kutcher invited her to a housewarming. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Liaison)

As the two moved physically closer, he said: "It was kind of obvious that things were happening."

They began dating soon after. By then both were single, having split from exes, including Demi Moore for Kutcher and Macaulay Culkin for Kunis.

The pair played an on-and-off couple on That '70s Show between 1998 and 2006.

Nothing happened between the two in real life while they were co-stars because Kutcher was five years older and Kunis was just 14.

They kept in touch over AOL Instant Messenger and occasionally bumped into each other, including at the Golden Globes in 2012. She has also said she once noticed a hot guy from behind who turned out to be Kutcher, and that she once believed he had ‘c***blocked’ her at a party.