A single-engine plane carrying six members of one Florida family crashed into waters off Mississippi on Tuesday, leaving no survivors.

The Federal Aviation Administration said air traffic controllers lost contact with the Cessna 210 at around 3.45 p.m.

According to the Mirror US, the aircraft had taken off from New Orleans Lakefront Airport bound for Fort Myers, with tracking data showing it began dropping 10,000 feet per minute about 30 minutes into the flight before it hit the water.

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Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. confirmed that the family was from Fort Myers and had been on a fishing trip in Louisiana.

The victims were pilot Brent Stokes, 50; his son Hunter Stokes, 16; his sister Arlyn Knox, 43; her husband Michael Knox, 43; and their sons Charles Holden Knox, 12, and Truett Knox, 10.

The wreckage lay about two miles off Horn Island, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

A huge search operation found wreckage two miles off Horn Island (Wink News)

Authorities named all six victims on Wednesday, a day after the crash.

The Stokes and Knox families issued the following statement: “They died doing what they loved: celebrating the start of a wonderful holiday season with a fishing trip together, before heading home to be with the rest of the family. In the middle of our grief, we are holding on to that, and to how much love they have us and how much love surrounds us now."

The operation started out as a search and rescue mission before it became a recovery effort.

U.S. Coast Guard crews spotted debris floating roughly two hours after the plane went down.

At first, there was no trace of the six people aboard, but searchers did not find parts of the cabin, three life jackets and a life raft in the water.

Arlyn Knox and her husband, Michael Knox (Facebook)

The search carried on well into the night. Specialized divers from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) located the main part of the aircraft underwater at around 11:30 p.m., and all six family members were found inside the fuselage.

Federal aviation officials and local authorities are continuing to look into what caused the aircraft to lose altitude so suddenly.

the National Tranportation Safety Board is also investigating the crash.

Joe Spraggins, the executive director of the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, shared his condolences in a statement.

"On behalf of MDMR, I want to extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy," he said.

"Recovering those who lost their lives is a solemn responsibility, and our Marine Patrol officers and dive team are working alongside our federal and local partners to carry out these efforts with the utmost care, professionalism, and respect," Spraggins added.

Cmdr. Trevor Blount, the Coast Guard Sector Mobile search and rescue mission coordinator, also spoke about the outcome. "This is a heartbreaking outcome, and our deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones who are facing an unimaginable loss," he said.

UNILAD has contacted Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr.'s office for comment.