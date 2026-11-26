Two lawsuits tied to a French vineyard have been settled out of court, with the resolution announced on Wednesday.

The legal actions were launched by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who bought a controlling interest in Château Miraval in 2008, before marrying at the property six years later.

The announcement came in a joint statement from the stars' representatives, which read: "We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further."

The same statement also addressed press coverage of the dispute, saying: "Any comments in media stories attributed to 'sources' are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us."

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Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie bought a controlling interest in Château Miraval in 2008 and married there in 2014. (MICHEL GANGNE/AFP via Getty Images)

The settlement resolves both sides' respective legal actions.

It follows the divorce settlement the pair reached after an eight-year legal battle, although Pitt's litigation with Stoli Group, a beverage company owned by a Russian oligarch, is understood to be continuing.

The case was brought by Pitt, 62, whose lawsuit accused Jolie, 51, of seeking 'to inflict harm' on him when she sold her stake in the co-owned vineyard.

He claimed the sale had forced him to partner with 'a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions'. The Fight Club star said he and Jolie had agreed not to sell their stakes in the venue without the other's permission.

Pitt's lawsuit alleged that Jolie sold her stake in the winery to a company controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler without his knowledge. (Photo by Omer Cetres/Anadolu via Getty Images)

It was alleged that Jolie had sold her share to a Luxembourg-based spirits manufacturer controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler without Pitt's knowledge.

Jolie responded with her own lawsuit, which centered on a 2016 private jet flight.

She accused Pitt of grabbing her by the head and attacking two of their children during the journey from France to Los Angeles.

Her lawsuit also alleged that Pitt verbally abused his family and poured alcohol on them during the flight.

Her lawyers claimed he began shouting and accused her of being 'too deferential' to their six children, who were aged between eight and 15 at the time.

Pitt denied the allegations and was not charged following a police investigation into the incident, while Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.

Pitt and Jolie were among the most lucrative names in Hollywood at the time of their 2014 marriage. They met on the set of the 2005 film Mr and Mrs Smith and were soon dubbed Brangelina by the press.

Four of the couple's six children have legally changed their last name to Jolie, according to court filings (TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images)

The marriage was Pitt's second after a relationship with Friends star Jennifer Aniston, while it was Jolie's third following actors Billy Bob Thornton and Jonny Lee Miller.

Jolie adopted her first child, Maddox, from Cambodia in 2002, and Pitt later adopted him. Daughter Zahara was adopted from Ethiopia in 2005, Shiloh was born in Namibia in 2006, Pax was adopted from Vietnam in 2007, and twins Knox and Vivienne were born in 2008.

Since the couple's split, four of the six children have legally changed their last name to Jolie rather than Jolie-Pitt, according to court filings cited by PEOPLE.

UNILAD has contacted representatives for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for comment.