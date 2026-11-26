Some fans of NFL are livid after U2 frontman Bono took to the stage and performed a ‘weak’ set during the halftime show between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams.

The performance by the legendary Irish band was held for the inaugural Thanksgiving Eve game at the SoFi Stadium to celebrate the beginning of the holiday.

However, while fans had hotly anticipated the performance, many took to social media to express their frustration at the delivery of some of the set.

One fan wrote on X: “Weak half time show by Bono and U2. Mans gotta retire soon."

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A second said: '”U2 with one of the worst halftime concerts ever performed."

U2 appeared during the halftime show of the Thanksgiving Eve NFL game (Netflix)

A third said: “Bono definitely is experiencing same issue of Bon Jovi, Springsteen, and many other old rockers having to lower key.”

The band paid tribute to the iconic late singer Dolly Parton, with a large hologram projection of the music legend, who died in August aged 80, being displayed.

This aspect of the show seemed to go down better with fans.

One emotional fan wrote: “Just watched Bono ( U2) during halftime football show on Netflix, honoring your sister Dolly. Brought tears to my eyes and was thinking of you.”

A second said: “U2 killing it at LA halftime show with duo between Bono and Dolly Parton.”

U2's tribute to Dolly Parton was generally well-received by fans (Netflix)

However, one X user pointed out: “U2 plays Dolly Parton on hologram and makes 75,000 people cry at halftime. Way to kill the vibe Bono.”

The ‘weak’ performance came after a chaotic first half, which saw the Netflix-streamed game hit with technical glitches throughout the evening.

In addition to download issues, fans pointed out audio problems persisted, particularly from the announcer’s booth.

One fan said ironically: “Another excellent audio experience from @netflix."

Bono was accused of delivering a 'weak' performance by some fans (Netflix)

They commented: “Sounds like the entire broadcast is happening underwater.”

A second added: “Hey @netflix your NFL football audio sucks b**t.”

A third said: “What's up with the mics? I can barely hear the announcers, but the crowd noise is very loud.”

A fourth addressed the quality of streaming: “My father-in-law can’t even watch the game because of the p***-poor connection quality. And no it ain’t my WiFi because tons of people are experiencing this.”