Former NFL star Joe Mixon pays tribute to pilots in Learjet crash after flying on exact plane with them last month
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Former NFL star Joe Mixon pays tribute to pilots in Learjet crash after flying on exact plane with them last month

Mixon described the co-pilots as 'professionals and genuinely wonderful people'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Topics: NFL, US News, Florida

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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