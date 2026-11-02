Victims of Florida Learjet crash named by families, including Texas tech founder, his wife and their two young children
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Victims of Florida Learjet crash named by families, including Texas tech founder, his wife and their two young children

Seven passengers and two crew were on board when the plane hit the ground

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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