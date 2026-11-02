The families of the nine people killed in Sunday’s Learjet crash in Florida have named the victims and paid tribute, including a Texas tech founder, his wife and their two young children.

A private Learjet 60 carrying nine people crashed in a residential area of Greenacres, Palm Beach County, Florida, at about 12.50pm local time on Sunday 1 November. The jet had left Austin, Texas, earlier that morning and was heading for North Eleuthera in the Bahamas. Video from the scene showed a large fire and thick smoke, and roads near Military Trail were closed for hours.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation, with the Federal Aviation Administration assisting, and has said it has “some indication that the aircraft was breaking up before impact.” Officials have not yet given a cause. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said all nine people on board were killed.

The crash killed all nine people on board, including Charmi Fehr and Rachael Reed (Image supplied)

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The passengers were businessman Adam Robinson, 45, and his wife, ceramicist Helen Sharp, 40; their children Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2; the family’s nanny, Anita Maria Cetina; and a couple, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr.

The pilot was Jeff Gregory, 55, and the co-pilot was Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, 20.

Robinson was the co-founder of the tech company Retention. Sharp ran the communications firm Influential PR and owned Helen Sharp Ceramics.

In their joint statement, the victims’ families said: “Adam and Helen were devoted parents, and Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, were the light of their lives. Helen and Adam were the love affair that will last forever,” the statement said.

“Their warmth, generosity and gift for making people feel welcome touched so many lives. Their loss will be felt deeply by all those who loved them and who they loved in return.”

All the passengers on board were understood to have been close (Image supplied)

The statement continued: “Charmi and Rachael were full of joy and adventure. They loved their people fiercely, fully and without hesitation. From the moment they met, they were all in on each other and the life they were building. They are deeply loved, and we will miss them endlessly.

“Anita Maria cared for Emma and Charlie with tenderness and devotion, and she was truly part of the family. She showed us a legacy of unconditional love and devotion.”

Retention also paid tribute to its CEO. A statement from the company said: “We are heartbroken by the loss of Adam Robinson, our CEO and co-founder, his wife Helen and their two young children, who died in a tragic plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida, on November 1, 2026.

The doomed plane was a Learjet 60 (Getty Images)

“Adam was much more than our CEO. He was a friend, a mentor and a bold, outspoken leader who lived life to the fullest.”

The statement continued: “He cared deeply about the people around him and brought energy and conviction to everything he built. His loss is deeply felt across our team and the tech community, as we collectively mourn this significant loss.

“Our hearts are with Adam and Helen’s family and loved ones, and with everyone affected by the crash. We ask that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.

“Our immediate focus at Retention.com, RB2B, and Moltsets is supporting our employees and Adam and Helen’s family. We are grateful for the kindness and support extended to them and our team.”