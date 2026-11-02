Doctor warns rheumatoid arthritis can affect people as young as 16 as she highlights symptoms to watch for
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Doctor warns rheumatoid arthritis can affect people as young as 16 as she highlights symptoms to watch for

Women are three times more likely to develop the condition than men

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: @‌BBC/YouTube

Topics: Health

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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