Selma Blair reveals the 'toxic' way she coped with MS symptoms
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Selma Blair reveals the 'toxic' way she coped with MS symptoms

'Cruel Intentions' actress Selma Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in August 2018

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show/YouTube

Topics: Celebrity, Alcohol, Health, News, Podcast

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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