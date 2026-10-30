Selma Blair apologises to those she 'frightened' after alleged plane incident leaves flight attendant injured

Selma Blair has publicly broken her silence following an alleged in-flight altercation earlier this month, issuing an emotional apology to those she 'hurt' or 'frightened' while confirming an ongoing legal matter.

The 54-year-old actress addressed the situation directly in a video statement released weeks after an October 11 flight incident during which she allegedly bit a flight attendant, prompting widespread media attention and ongoing scrutiny.

Speaking directly to fans, Blair acknowledged her recent quietness and expressed sincere regret over the delay in speaking out publicly.

“Hi, it's me. And I know I've been quiet for a couple of weeks since October eleventh, and you deserve to hear from me directly, and I'm sorry that it's taken this long,” Blair shared.

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Addressing why she could not detail the specifics of the mid-air disruption, Blair cited strict advice from her legal counsel as proceedings continue behind closed doors.

“There is a legal matter going on, and my lawyers have asked me to not say anything about that day, and I'm listening to them. And I take this very seriously,” she explained.





Despite the legal constraints, the Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde star offered an unreserved apology to those impacted by the incident, insisting she never had any malicious intentions.

“What I can tell you, though, is very simple and the truest thing I know about myself, and that not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone a day in my life,” Blair continued.

“And so to the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, that I frightened, alarmed, I am so sorry.”

Blair, who has been widely admired for her candour while navigating chronic health battles following her 2018 multiple sclerosis diagnosis, also thanked supporters who reached out during the recent fallout.

She confirmed that both her teenage son, Arthur, and her service dog, Scout, are safe and supported.

“And to the people that have written or called or sent wishes of love or caring, it has meant everything to me and my son, who is my world, as is Scout, who is also okay,” she added. “So right now I'm going to be taking care of my health and my son and thinking of you all with gratitude and love.”

Selma appeared in court on October 12 following the incident (Barry Williams / New York Daily News via Getty Images)

The video marks the first time Blair herself has spoken publicly about the October 11 flight to New York, during which she was arrested after allegedly biting and punching a flight attendant.

She was also accused of attempting to open an aircraft door mid-flight, with two flight crew members reporting injuries.

Following the incident, the star was charged with two counts of assault—one involving a police officer and another involving a nurse. Blair has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Her representatives previously pushed back against the public narrative in a statement released shortly after the flight, maintaining: “Since Sunday night, the public account of what happened to Selma aboard a flight to New York has been built almost entirely on a police statement and a decade-old headline.

"A handful of journalists have taken the time to report on Selma as a human being rather than a headline, and we are grateful to them. But fair reporting has been the exception, and in the space left by our silence, speculation has hardened into something being treated as fact.

"We can, however, correct the record on a few points already in public circulation. Selma Blair experienced a medical emergency on the flight. There was no attempt to open the door of the aircraft. Selma did not intend to harm anyone.”