Selma Blair apologises to those she 'frightened' after alleged plane incident leaves flight attendant injured
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Selma Blair apologises to those she 'frightened' after alleged plane incident leaves flight attendant injured

The actress apologised to fans and passengers following an alleged October 11 plane disturbance, revealing she is focusing on her health.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@SelmaBlair

Topics: Celebrity, Crime

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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