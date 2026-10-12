Selma Blair arrested after allegedly 'biting' flight attendant and trying to open plane door mid flight
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Selma Blair arrested after allegedly 'biting' flight attendant and trying to open plane door mid flight

The Legally Blonde actress was held in custody before being transported to hospital

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Delta Airlines, US News

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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