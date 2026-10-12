Selma Blair arrested after allegedly 'biting' flight attendant and trying to open plane door mid flight

Actress Selma Blair was arrested on Sunday (October 11) after allegedly 'biting and punching' a flight attendant on board a Delta aircraft to New York.

The 54-year-old's representatives confirmed her arrest in a statement to Variety, which read: "Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition."

A Delta Airlines spokesperson also told UNILAD: "Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first.

"There was no operational impact to the flight as the flight landed ahead of schedule at JFK."

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It's reported by the airline that law enforcement responded upon the flight's arrival at JFK.

Blair is alleged to have tried to open the plane door while the aircraft was still mid-flight, and two flight attendants have since reported injuries, with one receiving care at a hospital.

The star, 54, has been arrested in New York. (@selmablair/Instagram)

It's understood that the FBI is currently investigating the incident, after the flight landed at John F. Kennedy airport at approximately 11pm.

The Legally Blonde star has since been charged with with two counts of assault, one on a police officer and another on a nurse, and she remains in hospital.

In a statement issued to Fox News Digital, New York Port Authority officials added: "On Sunday October 11 at approximately 11pm at JFK Airport, PAPD responded to a call about a physically abusive passenger aboard Delta Airlines flight 938 which was parked at the gate after arrival from LAX.

"Suspect was identified as Selma Blair, a 54-year-old woman. She was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation."

Police have charged the star with two counts of assault. (@selmablair/Instagram)

Her last public appearance prior to the alleged incident was on October 1, when she attended the ADL State of the Arts: An Evening at The Jewish Museum event in New York City.

Blair rose to fame in the late 1990s after landing her breakthrough role as Cecile Caldwell in the 1999 teen drama Cruel Intentions, starring alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon.

She went on to become a familiar face in Hollywood, playing Vivian Kensington, Elle Woods' rival-turned-ally.

In later years, she received widespread recognition for speaking openly about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, which she revealed in 2018, and documenting her experiences in the 2021 film Introducing, Selma Blair.

UNILAD has reached out to Selma Blair's representatives and Delta Airlines for comment.