Selma Blair's lawyer addresses possible cause of alleged mid-flight incident after actor released on bail

Selma Blair's attorney has claimed the star had been working 'exhaustive hours' before allegedly 'biting and punching' a flight attendant on board a Delta aircraft to New York on Sunday (October 11) and kicking a police officer and a nurse after landing.

The Legally Blonde star's representatives confirmed Blair's arrest yesterday. In a statement to Variety, they said: "Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition."

On Monday night (October 12), Blair, 54, entered a not guilty plea after being charged with two counts of second-degree assault. She has now been released on bail, according to Page Six.

Her attorney, Shawn Barnes, claimed that she had missed her medication for multiple sclerosis and had hit her head in a fall, the outlet reported.

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She had also boarded the flight after working 'extensive and exhaustive hours,' he said.

Blair was charged with two counts of assault in Queens Criminal Court (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“These factors coupled with the altitude resulted in a state of severe confusion and disorientation,” he said. “This was not an intentional assault."

Judge Indira Khan said Blair 'should not get special treatment' after another one of her attorneys, Joshua Reitzas, asked her to consider Blair’s 'gold standard' work.

The actor's case has been adjourned until January 19 2027.

Multiple outlets, including Page Six, have reported that Blair's bail has been set at $20,000 in cash or a $60,000 bond.

She could face two to seven years behind bars if she is convicted.

A Delta Airlines spokesperson told UNILAD: "Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first.

"There was no operational impact to the flight as the flight landed ahead of schedule at JFK."

Blair is alleged to have tried to open the plane door while the aircraft was still mid-flight. Two flight attendants have reported injuries, with one reportedly being 'transported to the hospital for further evaluation'.

Blair was released on bail (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

In a statement issued to Fox News Digital, New York Port Authority officials added: "On Sunday October 11 at approximately 11pm at JFK Airport, PAPD responded to a call about a physically abusive passenger aboard Delta Airlines flight 938 which was parked at the gate after arrival from LAX.

"Suspect was identified as Selma Blair, a 54-year-old woman. She was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation."

The FBI are investigating the incident.

In 2018, the Cruel Intentions star revealed she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

"I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things," she said in an Instagram post, in which she called the condition 'overwhelming.'

According to Cleveland Clinic, the autoimmune condition affects your brain and spinal cord, and can cause muscle weakness, vision changes, numbness and memory issues.

In 2022, the star said the condition 'took her career down' in an interview with the BBC.

"When I talked about it, there was so much support, but I never got a job again," she added.