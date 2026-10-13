Selma Blair's lawyer addresses possible cause of alleged mid-flight incident after actor released on bail
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Selma Blair's lawyer addresses possible cause of alleged mid-flight incident after actor released on bail

Blair has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault for allegedly kicking a police officer and a nurse after landing

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Delta Airlines, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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