A spokesperson representing Selma Blair has spoken out following the actor's recent arrest.

“Since Sunday night, the public account of what happened to Selma aboard a flight to New York has been built almost entirely on a police statement and a decade-old headline,” Blair's spokesperson told People.

The statement continued: "A handful of journalists have taken the time to report on Selma as a human being rather than a headline, and we are grateful to them.

"But fair reporting has been the exception, and in the space left by our silence, speculation has hardened into something being treated as fact. We can, however, correct the record on a few points already in public circulation.

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"Selma Blair experienced a medical emergency on the flight. There was no attempt to open the door of the aircraft. Selma did not intend to harm anyone."

Selma Blair was arrested on Sunday (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Blair was arrested on Sunday (October 11) after allegedly 'biting and punching' a flight attendant on board a Delta aircraft to New York.

She is alleged to have tried to open the plane door while the aircraft was still mid-flight, with two flight attendants reporting injuries.

The Legally Blonde star has since been charged with two counts of assault, one on a police officer and another on a nurse.

Blair has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The spokesperson added to People: "The suggestion by anyone that Selma does not have multiple sclerosis is outrageous. Her diagnosis has been public since 2018. What Selma has been able to do physically in the years since is nothing short of a miracle.

The actor's spokesperson has spoken out (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

"She still has bad days, and she lives with pain daily. Selma also has pseudobulbar affect, a neurological condition secondary to her MS, which bears directly on how a medical episode presents to people who do not know her.

"For the same reason, she travels with a service dog who doesn’t leave her side, and the authorities took her dog from her."

The statement concluded: "There is much more to this story than has been reported, and we ask to consider the entirety of the facts before rushing to judgment, whether in the courtroom or in the court of public opinion."