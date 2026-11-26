GTA 6 fans have uncovered Jason and Lucia's ages and it's making much of the internet feel incredibly old.

The Grand Theft Auto game released this time last week and it's safe to say the hype has certainly not died down.

The 13-year wait for GTA 6, which received a 10/10 in GAMINGbible’s review, has been well worth it according to fans.

Gamers have explored the bustling world of Leonida over the past week and continue to uncover hidden details and easter eggs in the game.

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In a recent GTA 6 find, players have uncovered the driver's licenses for both Jason and Lucia, the game's protagonists, which has revealed their ages and heights.

How old is Jason in GTA 6?

Jason's license reveals he was born on May 1, 1996, meaning he is 30 years old.

It states the character is 6 feet 3 inches tall and that he resides in Key Lento, a location that features prominently in the opening of the game and is where the iconic Rusty Anchor can be found.

Players can play as both Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 (Rockstar Games)

How old is Lucia in GTA 6?

Lucia Caminos is 26 years old at the beginning of GTA, with her driver’s license detailing her date of birth as November 20, 2000.

The documents lists her height as 5 feet 3 inches.

What's interesting is Lucia's license was issued in Liberty City, perhaps giving an indication to the life she lived prior to GTA 6's story.

Many GTA fans have taken to social media in wake of the discovery to express how old they now feel.

"I can't believe I'm older than the GTA protagonists," one person penned on X, while a second added: "Feels weird having GTA protagonists being younger than me."

A third remarked: "Lucia is Gen Z....I now feel old," while a fourth pointed out: "Lucia is the first main GTA protagonist born after the release of the first GTA game in 1997."

In GTA 6, players have the opportunity to form a loving relationship between Jason and Lucia, with Rockstar Games putting in extra care when it comes to intimacy in the game.

Mark Tennant, vice president of animation at Rockstar, told GamesRadar: "Exploring the physical relationship between Jason and Lucia required a lot of thought and iteration.

"We needed to allow players to interact with the partner in a natural, loving way, with a believable progression based on their overall investment in the relationship."