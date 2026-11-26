The family of JonBenét Ramsey had a straightforward response when asked if they were planning to watch the upcoming Netflix series about her.

It has now been nearly 30 years since six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was killed in her home in Boulder, Colorado on December 26 1996.

Her body was found in the basement of the family home, along with injuries which confirmed that she had been killed, around seven hours after she was reported missing, with the case still being unsolved decades later.

Now, with the 30th anniversary of the of tragedy approaching in December 2026, Netflix has released a true-crime drama about the awful case, and JonBenét's family made their intentions clear about whether they would be watching it.

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Speaking to Inside Edition, JonBenét's brother John Andrew Ramsey said: "Personally, I am not interested in watching Melissa McCarthy fake cry for two hours. So, I'll be spending the holidays with my family watching Elf."

JonBenét's family have previously claimed that they were not consulted about the upcoming true-crime drama, and were also not given an advance screening of the series.

The series will have McCarthy playing JonBenét's mom Paysty Ramsey, and Clive Owen playing John Andrew Ramsey, JonBenét's dad.

JonBenét's parents appealed for information to help catch their daughter's killer (Helen H. Richardson/ The Denver Post)

The show, called The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey, is set to premiere on Netflix on December 10, 16 days before the 30th anniversary of JonBenét's death.

Its log line has indicated that the show will look at the weeks and months after JonBenét's tragic death.

This included a botched investigation by the police, including contaminated evidence, as well as questions about the family being involved in JonBenét's death, though all of her family were exonerated from having any part in her tragic death.

The drama comes after Netflix previously released a documentary looking at the same case, which was called Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, in 2024, with this still available to stream on the platfrom.

In the case of the documentary, JonBenét's family say that they were involved in its production.

JonBenét was just six years old when she was murdered (Chris Rank/Sygma via Getty Images)

JonBenét's mom Patricia would go on to die of cancer in 2006, and her dad is continuing to look for her killer.

Speaking about what he believes happened, he said: "I do believe that they had come in the house when we were out for dinner Christmas night, waited for us to go to bed, and then pulled JonBenét from bed, took her to the basement and murdered her."

John is hopeful that advances in DNA testing may help to trace the person responsible for his daughter's death, as the testing available today is more advanced than that which was available at the time of JonBenét's death.

Police have also issued updates reflecting this outlook, with Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty saying: "Chief Redfearn and I are more hopeful now than we have been in the past because of the advances in the investigation and the advances in technology.

"And I say that based on just how DNA has progressed over time."



