A pilot dad who was flying a plane with five of his family members before it crashed was reportedly issued a warning about adverse weather in the area.

Brent Stokes, 50, was flying his family home to Fort Myers after they had been on a fishing trip in Louisiana. The victims were pilot Brent Stokes, 50; his son Hunter Stokes, 16; his sister Arlyn Knox, 43; her husband Michael Knox, 43; and their sons Charles Holden Knox, 12, and Truett Knox, 10.

The plane, which plummeted 10,000 feet per minute, about 30 minutes into the flight, crashed into waters off Mississippi on Tuesday (24 November) leaving no survivors.

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The Federal Aviation Administration said air traffic controllers lost contact with the Cessna 210 at around 3.45 p.m. Shortly before losing contact with the plane, an air traffic controller at Gulfport–Biloxi International Airport advised Stokes about 'precipitation and adverse weather in the area', the New York Post reports.

However, the cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), to establish what caused the aircraft to lose altitude so suddenly.

According to air traffic recordings available on LiveATC.net, Stokes did not make any distressed calls during the flight, and did not appear to report any problems.

Following the devastating crash, the Stokes and Knox families said: “They died doing what they loved: celebrating the start of a wonderful holiday season with a fishing trip together, before heading home to be with the rest of the family. In the middle of our grief, we are holding on to that, and to how much love they have us and how much love surrounds us now."

All of the victims were found inside the wreckage of the aircraft at around 11:30 p.m by specialized divers from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR). However, at first, there was no sign of the victims, although a search and rescue team initially found three life jackets and a life raft in the water.

Arlyn Knox and her husband, Michael Knox tragically died in the crash (Facebook)

Turning Point USA also issued a statement following Hunter Stokes' death, as he served as president of the Club America chapter at Fort Myers High School.

“Our Turning Point USA family is heartbroken over the loss of Hunter Stokes, president of our Fort Myers High School Club America chapter,” the organization penned.

Erika Kirk also said she was 'devastated for Hunter's family and friends'.