Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton, the Thanksgiving power-couple are trying something completely new for their next venture.

The pair are working are with Lifetime writers on a movie about their unlikely friendship. It is the latest chapter for the Arizona pair, who have spent more than a decade celebrating Thanksgiving together. The film is due out around next this time next year.

Wanda and Jamal met on a park bench in Arizona on Tuesday to plan the holiday, juggling Thanksgiving celebrations with each of their growing families alongside interviews with reporters.

"The first year when it all happened, I thought we'll have that 15 minutes of fame, like everybody gets, and then everybody will forget about it," Dench told CNN.

Advert

"It really surprises both of us that every year the media comes back."

Major brands have even offered them sponsorships. Jamal says his friends see him as an influencer: "My friends always tell me, 'Hey, you're an influencer. You should post more. You should let people know what's going on with your life'," he said. But he prefers to focus on real-world ventures.

How did Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton meet?

It started in 2016, when an invitation to Wanda's family Thanksgiving dinner, meant for one of her grandchildren, ended up on Hinton's phone.

The 17-year-old school senior replied with a selfie and a cheeky message asking whether he could still have a plate.

To his surprise, Wanda told him to come over, and he did. With Wanda's husband Lonnie, the trio had a cozy thanksgiving together after welcoming him into their Phoenix home.

The pair have since celebrated nearly every Thanksgiving together. Some years the usual group gathered around the table, others had an empty seat where a loved one used to sit, and occasionally new faces joined.

Along the way they have seen each other through Lonnie's death from complications of COVID-19 in 2020, Wanda's bout with breast cancer in 2024 and Jamal's recent marriage.

What are Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton doing next?

Hinton is putting his energy into a nonprofit, which he is calling Bounce Back.

It aims to help young people get involved with sports, learn life skills and explore career and college paths that can feel out of reach.

The name nods both to his days as a youth basketball coach and to his wife's work in behavioral health care, helping people come back from mental health and addiction struggles.

He hopes the attention he and Wanda have received can help ease the burden on families as the cost of living climbs.

Wanda has her 70th birthday on the horizon.

She told CNN: "I'm just learning that because I'm a senior citizen now, it doesn't mean my life is over," she said.

She has been meeting up with other women in her neighborhood to make no-sew quilts to donate to cancer patients. Now cancer free, she knows firsthand how cold chemotherapy sessions can get and wants to give back.

"I've just learned in life that you start somewhere, and I'm just always amazed on where I end up because it's always a surprise, and so I don't have an exact plan," Wanda said. "I'm just moving forward."