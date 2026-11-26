Holiday season is here once again, and we all know what that means. Sitting on the couch with our favorite snacks, pyjamas, and watching Love Actually.

The 2003 comedy/romance film features several famous faces, such as Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, and Colin Firth. We've all kept up to date with their life and careers, but what ever happened to Olivia Olson, who played little girl Joanna Anderson in the flick?

Fans will remember her adorable rendition of Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' during the school Christmas concert, but where did her career take her after?





Olivia Olson's career since Love Actually

After her stint in Love Actually, Olsen, who is not related to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, made a brief appearance in one episode of Nickelodeon's Zoey 101.

From then on, she featured as a voiceover actress in a number of children's TV shows and films, most notably Disney Channel's Phineas and Ferb.

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Olson, who is now 34-years-old, voices Vanessa Doofenshmirtz, the sarcastic, goth-styled daughter of Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz, in the series.

As well as Phineas and Ferb, Olsen features in:

Lego Dimensions (video game).

Adventure Time

Halloween Dance

Fast & Furious Spy Races

LOL Surprise: Shooting Star

Olson voices Vanessa Doofenshmirtz in Phineas and Ferb (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)





Olson has also continued with her singing, and competed on the UK series The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019. Here, she performed in front of the judges, Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, and Louis Walsh.

Unfortunately, she was voted off during the first live show.

Olson also has a big social media presence, boasting over 230k followers on TikTok, and over 112k on Instagram.

In her most recent video, the star answered a fan’s question about how to get into voice acting.

"Honestly every single one of my voice actor friends has a complete different avenue of how they got into the industry," she said. "Whether that's through stand up comedy, or writing, child acting, like myself."

Although Olson said there was not a 'specific way' that you should start, she did credit her co-star, Dee Bradley Baker, who voices Perry the Platypus (Agent P) on Phineas and Ferb. She directed her followers to his website, iwanttobeavoiceactor.com, in which he gives people all the tricks and tips on how to pursue a career in the field.

Olson also uses her TikTok to share a glimpse of her day-to-day life, as well as to promote her singing.



