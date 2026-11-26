New enforcement strategies coming into force in the US could mean that people with US passports could have them revoked.

The rules are related to someone's financial situation, with unresolved debts potentially leading to the harsh new measure.

As of Monday November 30 parents who owe in excess of $10,000 in overdue child support payments could find that their passport will be revoked as part of an ongoing enforcement strategy by federal authorities.

Enforcement officers with the State Department have already started to revoke passports for similar reasons, with these revocations beginning back in May.

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In this case it covered parents who had a larger balance on their account, but since then the threshold to have your passport revoked has been incrementally lowered, with the new threshold now being $10,000, according to The Sun.

Minnesota's child support agency published a schedule of the enforcement plan, showing how the threshold lowers over time, and including the November 30 date for the latest changes.

People could have their passport revoked (Getty Stock)

Under current federal rules in the US, passport applications can already be denied, and passports can also be revoked if someone owes child support debt of $2,500

While the rule has rarely been enforced in the past, the State Department has said that it is cracking down on people with 'significant outstanding' debt, the BBC reported.

Meanwhile, the Department of Revenue in Florida has said that the State Department provides notices of passport revocations by email, as well as sending them to the postal address which is listed on the passport holder's most recent application for the document.

Once a passport is revoked, someone cannot then use it to travel. This continues to apply even if they settle the outstanding child support debt.

What happens then is that the person whose passport has been revoked must settle any remaining debt, at which point they will again become eligible to apply for a new passport.

They can then make a subsequent application, though the Department of Health and Human Services must confirm that someone is eligible for a new passport before this can go ahead formally.

Enforcement was previously focussed more on denying applications to debtors rather than revoking existing passports (Getty Stock)

In a statement shared back in May, when the enforcement operations began, the State Department said that it is utilizing 'commonsense tools to support American families and strengthen compliance'.

The statement said that the crackdown is aimed at enforcing people's 'legal and moral obligations to their children'.

"This action supports the welfare of American children by exacting real consequences for child support delinquency under existing federal law," the State Department added.

People who have outstanding debts on child support have also been advised to make arrangements to pay the debt in order to prevent their passport being revoked.

While the law does allow the revocation of passports for child support debt, enforcement has previously mostly only been targeted at people who are applying to renew their passport.

Actively pursuing revocation is an escalation in enforcement from this, as now people who already hold a passport could lose it if they don't settle the debt that they owe.