An old personal email address was the starting point when an ethical hacker set about building a profile of podcast host Steven Bartlett.

Ryan Montgomery, a cybersecurity expert who founded the company Pentester, revealed what he had uncovered after 20 minutes of research on an episode of The Diary of a CEO, which Bartlett hosts.

The findings included old passwords, a phone number and the gym Bartlett attended at least 12 years ago.

Bartlett had asked Montgomery what he and a few similarly skilled friends could find on the average listener if given an hour.

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Montgomery replied ‘a lot’ before offering to show what he had found on Bartlett in 20 minutes.

Montgomery spent 20 minutes researching host Steven Bartlett for an episode of The Diary of a CEO. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)

Bartlett admitted he had been ‘scared’ Montgomery might do exactly that.

“Don’t worry. This is all very public information. It’s just showing you what’s out there,” the hacker said.

Montgomery said he had kept to Bartlett’s ‘old stuff’ and had not tried anything ‘too crazy’.

How do hackers find your old passwords and accounts?

The software Montgomery used was created by his company for law enforcement use only, and he said no outside accounts are given out.

Montgomery, who is also known as 0day, helps law enforcement unmask online predators and works with the Sentinel Foundation on child-crime and counter-trafficking investigations.

He said he located the email address through data breaches, meaning websites that were hacked and had their data leaked.

A password from one of those breaches revealed a birthday, and because it was so unique, a reverse password search surfaced other email addresses linked to it.

“That’s like my personal email from a long long time ago,” Bartlett said.

Montgomery said the software he used is built for law enforcement and draws on 40 tools built by Pentester. (Getty stock image)

Accounts connected to that password then led to Bartlett’s phone number and a maps result for the gym.

The software also used reverse facial recognition to find photos of Bartlett, before producing a summary. Montgomery said the process was automated, drawing on 40 tools built by Pentester to identify people and help them clean up their digital footprint.

Searches like this would usually return a Social Security number, an old MySpace profile or private messages from breached websites, Montgomery said, and he held back further detail because Bartlett was ‘a little freaked out’.

Montgomery said the non-automated research turned up a rail card petition signed by Bartlett.

The petition had been taken down but had been archived, which made it harder to find, and Bartlett said he had totally forgotten about it.

Montgomery said he located Bartlett’s personal email address through data breaches. (Youtube/@Diary of a CEO)

Montgomery noted that people in the UK have privacy laws such as GDPR.

Even so, two US states had pulled Bartlett’s information and sold it to data brokers because he spends time in the country, Montgomery said.

Montgomery also pointed to Google’s AI overview, which he said was promoting data broker websites that his company is fighting to remove Bartlett from.

He called that ‘kind of strange’.

Montgomery explained the platform is also used to help law enforcement identify people from very little, sometimes just a username or phone number, working from ‘the tiniest little breadcrumb’.