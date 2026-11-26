Ariana Grande is back on the big screen this week, but eagle-eyed viewers have spotted that she's not using her normal stage name.

The 33-year-old, who plays former FBI hostage negotiator Olivia Jones, is credited in the film as Ariana Grande-Butera.

Butera is her father’s family name, but she has been known as Grande for nearly two decades.

This is not the first time the thank u, next singer has appeared under a different name.

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She was also credited under a slightly different one in Wicked: For Good, which she played Glinda last year.

Ariana Grande plays former FBI hostage negotiator Olivia Jones in Focker-in-Law. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Grande, who was a former Nickelodeon star, told Hit Network ahead of the release of Wicked that 'technically, it's my little-girl name', adding, 'It's technically little Ari's name.'

“I just feel like this experience was such a homecoming for me. That was my name when I went to see the show when I was 10 years old, and it felt like a really lovely way of honoring that,” she continued.

Grande has previously spoken about her relationship with her father, Ed Butera.

She admitted to 'falling out of touch' with him in 2013, and the following year she said: "I had to accept that it's OK to not get along with someone and still love them."

The pair have since patched up their relationship.

Ariana Grande is credited as Ariana Grande-Butera in Focker-in-Law; Butera is her father’s family name. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Grande told Entertainment Tonight that her dad 'cried' when he saw her full name in the credits of the first Wicked film.

Despite returning to her original name for movies, she still will perform under her stage name, Ariana Grande.

She has announced a two-part cinematic event tied to her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

A behind-the-scenes documentary, Eternal Sunshine Diaries: The Making of the Tour, will be released on December 11, followed by a concert film on December 12. The tour ended with dates in London on September 1.

Her co-stars have also spoken about working with her. De Niro told Tyla he had a ‘terrific time’ working with her, while Stiller described her character as the ‘engine’ of the film.

Grande also spoke to The Upcoming about the film, saying : "Everyone knows that it feels like to have so much love and also dysfunction in their family and a need for boundaries and to learn how to communicate better."

Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro star alongside Grande in Focker-in-Law, the fourth film in a series that began 26 years ago. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Focker-in-Law marks the fourth installment in the hugely popular Meet the Parents comedy franchise, arriving in cinemas 16 years after 2010’s Little Fockers.

Written and directed by longtime series screenwriter John Hamburg, the sequel flips the classic dynamic on its head.

This time, Ben Stiller’s Greg Focker plays the suspicious, overprotective parent when his grown-up son, Henry (Skyler Gisondo), announces plans to propose to Grande-Butera’s sharp-witted Olivia.

Alongside returning stars Robert De Niro, Teri Polo, Blythe Danner, and Owen Wilson, the cast also welcomes Beanie Feldstein and Eduardo Franco.