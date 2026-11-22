Robert De Niro certainly didn't mince his words when he was asked if he listens to Ariana Grande's music.

The Hollywood actor sat down with Grande and Ben Stiller for Vanity Fair and took part in a lie detector test as they promoted Focker-in-Law, which is set to release on Wednesday (November 25).

In the segment, Grande began: "Bob, I call you Mr De Niro but this says Bob."

De Niro reassured the singer she could call him Bob as Grande glanced down at a piece of paper with a question intended for the Hollywood veteran.

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However, the 'Dangerous Woman' singer seemed to immediately regret what she was asking, as she explained: "Do you – oh my God! – listen to my music in your free time? No, no, no, no."

"Can I be honest?" De Niro quipped, before Grande exclaimed: "Yes! Say no!"

The singer seemed amused by the whole situation (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The 83-year-old then simply replied: "No."

Grande was amused by the remark more than anything, adding: "No, of course not! Why the hell would you? Thank you."

De Niro went on to explain that he was made aware of Grande's music as well as subsequent acting career through his daughter.

"No, I watch stuff of yours with my daughter. She actually was watching it and I’d be walking by and I’d see it then I’d sit and watch it with her," he went on.

Many on social media have praised De Niro for his honest response, rather than suggesting he's an avid listener of Grande's hits.

Robert De Niro, Ariana Grande and Ben Stiller star in the upcoming Focker-in-Law (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"He didn’t even try to pretend he listens to Ariana Grande," one said on X, while a second added: "Ok this is truly pretty funny because she’s absolutely right. Why would he?!"

A third remarked: "t's like asking my dad if he listens to Ariana's music. To be honest, I think she has an amazing voice and is really talented but I don't think my dad even knows who she is."

Meanwhile, a fourth quipped: "The glitch/laugh thing was so funny."

Others praised Grande for her reaction, as one person commented: "She literally expected him to say no."

Finally, a second quipped: "She knew damn well he wasn’t a fan lol."