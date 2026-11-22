Lady Melania Trump revealed her thoughts on the dating world to son Barron, 20, as she calls him her 'priority'.

The conversation she is referring to was detailed in the new docuseries Melania, The Series, in which the First Lady said she had some words of wisdom to give the youngest Trump child, who is currently studying at the New York University's Stern School of Business.

Although usually one for privacy when it comes to her son, Melania revealed she 'will always be there' for him, and that the dating pool can be a place to be wary of.

She said: "I always say it's a dangerous world out there' and advised her 20-year-old son to 'be careful."

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Melania continued: "We have a very open communication regarding life."

She added: "I will always be there for him. I am, and will always be. And he knows that he's my priority, and he will always be my priority."

The 20-year-old's dating life hasn't been reported on, aside from speculation made by a Fox News host last year, when it was alleged Barron shut down a floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan in October.

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas told Jesse Watters after announcing the news that Barron was allegedly with a female friend: "This guy's got game."

"I hope something good came out of that date," the 53-year-old added. "I mean I'm not gonna say what - like dessert."

However, the details were not confirmed by the White House.

The conversation Melania claims to have had with her son was told during the two-episode series, which aired on Amazon Prime on November 20, as a follow up to her film, MELANIA.

The series comes just one month after Melania's last update on her son amid news he was living a reclusive lifestyle.

Appearing on Fox Business’s The Big Money Show in October, Melania told co-host Taylor Riggs about what it means to live in the White House, with all of the state dinners, charity initiatives, and executive events.

"It’s good to schedule, it’s always good because everybody’s so busy," she explained. "My husband is working — sometimes he’s in the Oval Office until 9:30 at night, so do you wait [until then to] have dinner? You don’t. He’s busy, I’m busy too."

"It’s less and less family time, [and there's] suffering because of it. But that’s okay. We are here to work, to do a good job, and that’s what matters," she said.

Melania Trump's new series talks about Barron (Amazon Prime)

Turning to Barron, Melania went on to say he's developing his own sense of independence during this time.

"Barron is already a young man, so sometimes he’s maybe even happy that I just want to do my stuff. And that’s okay," she added.

Previously, Melania spoke on wanting to protect her son from the public eye, having written in her 2024 memoir: “I was concerned for my son, Barron. He was just a young boy, barely 10 years old. Our first year in politics only solidified my determination to shield my son from such unwanted attention.”