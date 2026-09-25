Melania Trump gives rare insight into relationship with son Barron amid reports he's 'reclusive'
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Melania Trump gives rare insight into relationship with son Barron amid reports he's 'reclusive'

First Lady Melania Trump admitted her family time is 'suffering' amid packed schedules, sharing rare comments about son Barron.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: US News, Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Donald Trump

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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