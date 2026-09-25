Melania Trump gives rare insight into relationship with son Barron amid reports he's 'reclusive'

First Lady Melania Trump has offered a rare, candid look into her dynamic with her 20-year-old son, Barron, acknowledging that the intense demands of the White House have significantly reduced their time together as a family.

Appearing on Fox Business’s The Big Money Show on Wednesday evening, the 56-year-old was asked by co-host Taylor Riggs how she balances state dinners, charity initiatives, and executive events while trying to maintain traditional routines, such as Sunday night family dinners.

Melania conceded that the reality of presidential life makes regular family gatherings nearly impossible, emphasizing that planning ahead is essential when everyone's schedule is pulled in different directions.

"It’s good to schedule, it’s always good because everybody’s so busy," she explained. "My husband is working — sometimes he’s in the Oval Office until 9:30 at night, so do you wait [until then to] have dinner? You don’t. He’s busy, I’m busy too."

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The First Lady did not shy away from the personal toll of those long working hours, directly noting the strain on their private home life.

Melania opened up about her relationship with her son in a rare interview (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"It’s less and less family time, [and there's] suffering because of it. But that’s okay. We are here to work, to do a good job, and that’s what matters," she said.

Turning to Barron, who is currently studying at New York University, Melania acknowledged that her only child is developing his own independence into adulthood. "Barron is already a young man, so sometimes he’s maybe even happy that I just want to do my stuff. And that’s okay," she added with a smile.

The First Lady’s remarks come amid recent reports describing the 20-year-old as increasingly protective of his privacy.

Insiders have characterized him as living inside a rigid security bubble, particularly in the wake of escalating political violence and heightened threats directed toward his father.

Numerous threats have been made against Barron in recent years (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Donald Trump has survived multiple assassination attempts, while Barron himself has become the subject of overseas targeting, including a hostile propaganda clip released by Iranian regime hardliners that claimed to track his whereabouts.

The college student was also deeply affected by the September 2025 killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, an acquaintance he had previously asked his father to introduce him to over lunch.

Addressing ongoing scrutiny of the student's lifestyle, the First Lady’s office previously issued a firm boundary: "In light of recent threats, the East Wing asks that any details concerning his private life be excluded from all coverage."

Barron has kept public outings strictly limited to heavily secured occasions, such as the UFC Freedom 250 bouts on the South Lawn in June and the FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New Jersey in July.