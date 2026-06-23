Donald Trump's unexpected pet name for his 20-year-old son Barron has been revealed in an upcoming book.

It's rare the president's youngest son is in the limelight, especially because he is currently studying at the Stern School of Business at New York University, away from his family life in the White House, Washington DC.

While we may not see Trump and First Lady, Melania Trump's child too often, a new book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, has provided an insight into the Trump family life.

In particular, it details Barron telling his father about Charlie Kirk's assassination last September, with an upset Barron calling the president in a frenzy to disclose the news.

Advert

He was reportedly concerned his father would be the target of an assassination attempt again, suggesting he was taking a risk speaking in front of large crowds.

The book has detailed parts of the Trump family life (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

It was then when Trump's unexpected name for his son was revealed, as Trump called Barron 'honey' in an attempt to quash his concerns.

"Calm down, honey, calm down," Trump said, according to the book.

Barron was seen for the first time in public for a while at the UFC Freedom 250 Cage Match for America’s 250th anniversary and Trump's 80th birthday earlier this month.

The Trumps youngest son was sat behind his mother and father, though many picked up on the NYU student's new look, which some felt left him looking 'unrecognizable'.

Barron has certainly become known for his slicked back hairstyle in recent years, but opted for the more casual look of hair in front of his face for the UFC event.

Many flocked to social media to express their thoughts, as one person penned: "That is not the same person."

Barron sported a new hairstyle for the UFC event (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A second added: “Ain’t no way that’s Barron Trump," while a third remarked: "That’s stress when I see it."

On the other hand, many other social media users didn't see much to worry about with Barron's new look, just that he'd mixed things up in the hairstyle department.

"In fairness, the hair is much better," one X user observed, while another added: "He’s the same, just different hairstyles."

Meanwhile, others stated Barron was starting to look a lot like his dad.

"Barron is looking more presidential by the day," one person put, as another pointed out: "He is turning into his father."