Barron Trump made a rare public appearance on Sunday during the White House lawn UFC event - and everyone's making the same comment about his debuted new look.

The UFC Freedom 250 Cage Match, which kicked off celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary, as well as Trump's 80th birthday, saw American fighter Justin Gaethje beat Spanish-Georgian's Ilia Topuria - as he clenched the lightweight championship.

A number of the President's family and friends joined him for the event, including his fifth and youngest child, Barron Trump, 20.

It was a rare appearance for the NYU student, who hasn't been seen at events like this since the State of the Union address in February. He is currently studying at the New York University’s Stern School of Business, on the Washington, D.C campus.

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For this important event, all five of Trump's children, and most of his grandchildren, attended.

Barron Trump made a rare appearance alongside his parents at the UFC Freedom 250 Cage Match over the weekend (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Barron sat behind his father and his mother, First Lady Melania, but many were a bit confused when they saw the 20-year-old, claiming his new look has left him looking 'unrecognizable'.

In 2025, Barron was usually seen sporting a slicked back hairstyle, whereas at the weekend, he opted to style it more casually in front of his face for Sunday night's event.

"That is not the same person," wrote one fan on X, as one user posted a picture of him from 2025 next to one of Sunday night.

“Ain’t no way that’s Barron Trump," echoed another social media user.

Another concerned user wrote: "That’s stress when I see it," as a fourth said: "The light has completely left his eyes."

Onlookers have noticed Barron is sporting a new look (Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

However, a number of others disagreed, stating that it was only his hair that looked different. "In fairness, the hair is much better," one wrote, while another agreed: "He’s the same, just different hairstyles."

Another observation many made was how similar Barron now looks to his father, especially when Trump was a young man.

"Barron is looking more presidential by the day," one said, as another pointed out: "He is turning into his father."

Following in his father's footsteps, the student recently invested in business of his own by releasing his own energy drink called SOLLOS, which is run by the 20-year-old and four other business partners.

Some have pointed out how similar Barron now looks to his father when he was younger (Getty Images)

The company released its debut pineapple and coconut-flavoured Yerba Mate drink, which retail at $39 per 12-pack.

However, many citizens were left in shock by the prices, which average out to over $3 per can. They're available online to all Americans, however, at the moment, only in store in Florida.

There are more than energy drinks on offer, as SOLLOS also has its own merch collection. So those who aren't fans of the drink, or a huge fan, can also purchase hoodies, beach bags, shorts and baseball caps.