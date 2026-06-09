Barron Trump’s new energy drink brand is officially on shelves around the US, but some customers have been left shocked by the price tag.

It’s not uncommon for people with a notable following to launch their own drinks.

For example, there have been a huge number of celebs doing that very same thing, like Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley’s Brother’s Bond Bourbon, Jake Paul and KSI’s Prime energy drink, and more.

While you kind of expect the prices to be a little higher due to who owns the beverage – which then increases its popularity – some have come out to slate Barron’s Sollos drink, which only launched its first product last month.

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That’s because customers will have to pay nearly $40 to get themselves just one pack.

Sollos has been hit with criticism (SOLLOS)

SOLLOS, which is run by Barron and four other business partners, released its debut pineapple and coconut-flavored Yerba Mate drink to in-store Floridians or all online shoppers at $39 per 12-pack.

However, the price hasn’t gone down well for a percentage of consumers who believe the product doesn’t justify the tag.

On SheFinds, one user wrote of the price mark: “12 pack for $39? Insane.”

At over $3 per can, some might be hesitant to buy, but there have been a lot of good reviews, with Floridians in particular being happy with its ode to the state.

The website reveals that the flavors were designed in accordance to life in Florida, and ‘actually complements life in the Sunshine State’.

“Despite Florida’s outdoor, sun-driven lifestyle, there was no clean, functional, and great-tasting beverage that truly fit how people in Florida actually live. Existing options either lacked quality ingredients or failed to deliver a refreshing taste that matched the environment and lifestyle,” it reads.

The pack costs $39 (SOLLOS)

The company also claimed that the drink is ‘something refreshing after a surf session, energizing enough to carry you through a tennis set, and crafted with organic ingredients’. Even though it sounds pretty appealing, the cost might be hard for some to get around.

As the price has been called out on the beverage side, it’s easy to see that SOLLOS also offers a lot more than just a sip of pineapple juice.

Instead, it has its very own merch collection, which includes a $95 hoodie, $80 insulated beach bag, a $30 baseball cap, shorts and more to boot.

So, if you’re not up for a drink, you might prefer to wear Barron’s merch.

UNILAD reached out to SOLLOS for comment.