World's tallest empty skyscraper is finally creeping to completion 11 years after being abandoned
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World's tallest empty skyscraper is finally creeping to completion 11 years after being abandoned

Construction first began back in 2008

Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck

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Featured Image Credit: ADEK BERRY / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: World News, China

Poppy Bilderbeck
Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck is a freelance journalist with words in Daily Express, Cosmopolitan UK, LADbible, UNILAD and Tyla. She is a former Senior Journalist at LADbible Group. She graduated from The University of Manchester in 2021 with a First in English Literature and Drama, where alongside her studies she was Editor-in-Chief of The Tab Manchester. Poppy is most comfortable when chatting about all things mental health, is proving a drama degree is far from useless by watching and reviewing as many TV shows and films as possible.

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