World's tallest empty skyscraper is finally creeping to completion 11 years after being abandoned

China's Goldin Finance 117 skyscraper has a new completion date, 18 years after construction first began.

Nearly 18 years ago, the construction of Goldin Finance 117 began on August 18, 2008 in Tianjin, China set to become the fifth tallest skyscraper ever built.

Also known as the China 117 Tower, the 128-storey skyscraper's final beam on its highest region was placed in September 2015, marking its height at a whopping 595.5 meters.

For reference, that's a whopping nearly three times taller than the Empire State Building and more than twice the height of the Eiffel Tower.

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A building similar in height is One World Trade Center in New York which measures 541 meters.

Basically, it's very, very tall. However, as a result of the aftermath of the Chinese stock market crash of June 12, 2015 the building's owner, Hong Kong-based developer Goldin Properties ran into financial difficulties and was forced to suspend final work on the tower.

The skyscraper sat empty in Tianjin, dubbed a 'ghost tower,' and became the world's tallest unoccupied building according to the Guinness World Records - until 2025.

In April last year, construction resumed, but when it is hoped to be completed and what will it look like by the end?

The tower in 2015 (Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)

What will Goldin Finance 117 look like?

Well, the tower has been described like a 'walking stick,' the building far narrower than would meet China's strict skyscraper safety codes.

The reason it is allowed? Well, it's 'mega columns,' as reported by Guinness World Records.

It notes the system was designed by London-based engineering firm Arup, detailing: "The building, as designed, was to be a remarkable piece of engineering, utilizing a complex system of 'mega columns' and trusses to brace the building against strong winds and seismic activity."

Following the project being resumed last year, it's since had a 7.6-tonne diamond-shaped steel structure placed on its top, South China Morning Post reports.

And the inside?

The building as of 2024 (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

The building is set to house offices, the outlet reporting seven state-owned enterprises, 10 private firms have commit to space inside.

Previous concerns around the building, alongside its height and financial difficulties, included the 'economic viability' of the project.

Guinness World Record reveals: "The Goldin Metropolitan Scheme would have relied on super-rich customers buying into a mixed-use luxury development on the outskirts of city that, while large and prosperous, has none of the global cachet of, for example, New York, Hong Kong or London."

However, when the project was resumed last year, the state-backed investors and government-led restructuring argued the building could actually help stabilise the property market.

Construction pictured taking place on the building in 2026 (ADEK BERRY / AFP via Getty Images)

When is Goldin Finance 117 set to complete?

The skyscraper is reported as being hoped to be completely finished by 2027.

Either way, whenever the work concludes, the skyscraper is set to be the last of its kind across China.

It follows the Chinese government implementing new regulations in 2020 which essentially ban the construction of new buildings measuring over 500 metres in height.

Buildings any taller than 250 metres are heavily restricted too.