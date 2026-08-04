Bruce Springsteen announces wife Patti Scialfa is in remission eight years after rare blood cancer diagnosis
Home>Celebrity

Bruce Springsteen announces wife Patti Scialfa is in remission eight years after rare blood cancer diagnosis

Bruce Springsteen shared an extremely moving message in light of his wife's positive news

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Topics: Celebrity, Health, News, Cancer

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

X

@niamhshackleton

Choose your content: