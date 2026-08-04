Bruce Springsteen announces wife Patti Scialfa is in remission eight years after rare blood cancer diagnosis

Bruce Springsteen has praised his wife Patti Scialfa's physician as he confirmed that she's in remission after an eight-year cancer battle.

The singer went public with his wife's diagnosis of multiple myeloma in 2024, six years after they first received the difficult news.

But Springsteen shared a positive update in a pre-recorded video that was played the annual Pan-Mass Challenge (a bike ride that raises funds for cancer research and treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute).

The 76-year-old said: "We’re a little late, but here we are and it’s a pleasure to be with you.

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"Since 1980, you have inspired a community that has done something remarkable. You’ve never stopped believing that ordinary people can make an extraordinary difference. And because of that countless lives have been saved."

Going on to talk about Scialfa, Springsteen said that she 'has been living with her multiple myeloma for over eight years, but now thankfully she is in remission'.

Bruce Springsteen has revealed that his wife Patti Scialfa is in remission (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

"It’s our physician who refuses to stop searching and caring, [and] it’s our nurse who sits beside us when we’re scared and always makes our journey just a little bit easier," he continued.

"I’ve spent my life writing songs about the people who keep believing when life gives them every reason not to and for those who refuse to leave someone behind. That’s always been the best of America to Patti and I."

Springsteen concluded by saying that 'the world needs more everyday heroes' like those who take part in the yearly PMC.

What is multiple myeloma?

Multiple myeloma is a rare blood cancer where cancerous plasma cells build up in bone marrow, Mayo Clinic explains.

A person might not experience any symptoms in the early stages of multiple myeloma. But when symptom do emerge, people might find that they experience:

Bone pain, especially in the spine, chest or hips.

Nausea.

Constipation.

Loss of appetite.

Mental fogginess or confusion.

Tiredness.

Infections.

Weight loss.

Weakness.

Thirst.

Needing to urinate often.

How it's treated

Early stages of the cancer that have no symptoms – something doctors refer to smoldering multiple myeloma – may not need treatment and a person will go for regular check ups to keep up to date with the disease's progress instead.

If somebody does go on to get symptoms, treatments like chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, CAR-T cell therapy, corticosteroids, or a bone marrow transplant might be suggested.

Patti Scialfa was first diagnosed in 2018 (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

What Patti Scialfa has said about her cancer

Scialfa's diagnosis was revealed to the public in her husband's 2024 documentary, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

Speaking on the programme, the 73-year-old said: "This affects my immune system so I just have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go.

"Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs onstage, and that’s been a treat. That’s the new normal for me right now, and I’m okay with that."

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-2345 or via their live chat feature, available 24/7 every day of the year.