Alabama Barker threatens to go on 'highest dose of Ozempic' as she slams body shamers in furious rant
Home>Celebrity

Alabama Barker threatens to go on 'highest dose of Ozempic' as she slams body shamers in furious rant

It's not the first time the 20-year-old daughter of Travis Barker has spoken about taking medication for weight loss

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for The Pāvé Group)

Topics: Ozempic, Weight loss, TikTok, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Choose your content: