Alabama Barker threatens to go on 'highest dose of Ozempic' as she slams body shamers in furious rant

Alabama Barker has announced her plans to take GLP-1 medication Ozempic after receiving hate from online trolls.

The 20-year-old daughter of Blink 182's Travis Barker made the announcement on a TikTok video which at the time of writing, has over 1 million likes.

"This is not very role model of me, but I'm going to get on the highest dose of Ozempic," she began.

Addressing the body shamers, she added: "I'm going to become so skinny you're going to tell me I need a burger, because the way people body shame me is f*****g. I f*****g hate you guys and I'm going to get so skinny f***k you.

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"No a*s no t**s, 2027 bye."

Barker's fans rushed to her defence in the comments, with on writing: "if i was rich this is exactly how i would act nbs."

Alabama Barker hit back at body shamers (@mouthfullofbama/TikTok)

A second echoed: "no cause this is such a fair response. like yall r so WEIRD."

"They're gonna body shame you when you're skinny too ,they're sick," another follower penned.

A fourth supporter added: "Ur sooo teaaa theyre just not a girls girl and just hatin they don’t look like you."

Ozempic is a drug intended to be used by people with type two diabetes to help lower their blood sugar levels, although many have adopted it to aid weight loss. In the USA, it is estimated that around 11% of adults take GLP-1 medication for the intention of weight loss, as per Gallup National Health and Well-Being Index.

It's not the first time the step-daughter of Kourtney Kardashian has spoken about medication for weight loss. In 2024, Barker admitted to taking the medication when she was just 18-years-old.

"I have this thing where I photograph so ugly and people are like, 'Oh my god, you're so fat and you're so ugly,'" she said during a get ready with me on TikTok.

In the same year, the then 18-year-old was also accused of having cosmetic surgery done to her body, which she denied.

“I’ve had no cosmetic work done to my body !!” she wrote over a mirror selfie showcasing her whole body on Instagram.

Barker previously admitted to taking 'weight loss medication' in 2024 (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)

“Not saying I never would, but just not in this moment have I had anything done.”

Barker is not one to hold back on social media, constantly hitting out at those who send hateful messages towards her, and her family.

At the end of last year, she took to social media to defend her father for the gift he gave her for Christmas, with many claiming it was 'too intimate,' with some calling it 'gross'.

Showing off her gifts during a birthday and Christmas hall, Barker revealed that her father had gifted her a number of items from the lingerie firm Agent Provocateur.

"Kourtney picked out most of it and then the girl knows me there, so she like gave recommendations of what I liked," Barker, 20, said in the video.

However, after the comments about her father's gift, she hit back, saying: “Hold on, hold on, I have to go on a f***ing rant! Why the f***, why the f***, are you guys trying to make this lingerie thing a thing - it's never going to be a thing Gretchen!” of course, referencing the iconic Mean Girls.



















