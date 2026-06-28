Health experts have issued a warning over the viral TikTok trend known as the 'pink gelatin trick', with many claiming it mimics the effects of GLP-1 medications.

As demand for effective weight-loss solutions continues to grow, people are increasingly turning to both prescription medications and viral social media hacks in the hopes of achieving similar results.

It's widely reported that the use of GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy for weight loss has been increasing, despite the drugs having been originally developed to help treat the symptoms of type 2 diabetes.

And scientists have claimed the majority of people are now using them for obesity management - particularly in the US.

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However, the hefty price tag has prompted many people to look for cheaper alternatives that promise similar weight-loss benefits.

Doctors have debunked the viral trend. (Good Morning America)

The 'pink gelatin trick' on TikTok has been widely shared as a cheaper replacement for GLP-1 medications, but experts are now raising concerns about its credibility.

It involves mixing a tablespoon of unflavored gelatin powder with hot water and a splash of cranberry or pomegranate juice, and drinking it 15 to 30 minutes before eating a meal.

Many users claim that the beverage helps people lose weight by forming a gel in the stomach and supposedly taking up space, signaling to the brain that they're actually full.

However, speaking to Good Morning America, Dr. Stephanie Widmer admitted the trend 'may be a quick fix but is not a magic bullet for weight loss'.

She said: "The biggest issue is that most viral claims about gelatin and weight loss are overstated.

More and more Americans are using GLP-1 medications for weight-loss purposes. (Getty Stock Images)

"Gelatin can fit into a healthy diet, but it certainly should not replace balanced meals. It shouldn't replace fiber, fruits, vegetables, and other protein sources that may actually help you feel full longer."

She also explained how it differs from taking GLP-1 medications for weight loss purposes, noting that the 'two have completely different properties and efficacy'.

"Gelatin is mostly a protein. It can help you feel fuller for a short period of time, whereas GLP-1s really work on a hormonal level. These are two entirely different things," she said.

The drugs target GLP-1 hormones to regulate blood sugar and directly affect appetite signals in the brain, unlike gelatin.

For those hoping to mimic some of the effects of GLP-1 medications without taking them, dieticians recommend drinking plain water before meals and choosing foods that are high in fiber.