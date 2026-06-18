A healthcare professional has weighed in on the debate as to whether Mounjaro or Wegovy is better for weight loss.

While Wegovy may be approved for weight loss purposes, Mounjaro is currently only approved by the FDA for those with type-2 diabetes.

Wegovy targets one receptor in the form of GLP-1, while Mounjaro targets two with GLP-1 and GIP.

Because of this, you'd think Mounjaro would lead the way in terms of weight loss effectiveness, which one doctor believes is the case.

Advert

However, Novo Nordisk, the manufacturers of the drug say 'there are no existing head-to-head clinical trials' - meaning such conclusion cannot be reached.

Meanwhile, Eli Lilly and Company, the makers of Mounjaro told UNILAD: "We can’t comment on a healthcare professional’s opinion."

Nonetheless, Mr Abdal Alvi, Chief Clinical Officer at Simple Online Pharmacy, claims that Mounjaro is leading the way when it comes to shedding the pounds.

He said: "Mounjaro currently delivers the greatest average weight loss seen in obesity medication trials, which is why it has generated such significant interest among both patients and healthcare professionals."

Mr Abdal Alvi has provided his view on weight loss options (Getty Stock Photo)

It does very much depend on your circumstance and current needs, as Dr Alvi added: "Weight-loss treatment is not one-size-fits-all. The best treatment is often the one a patient feels comfortable taking consistently and correctly over the long term.

“For some people, a weekly injection is more convenient. For others, a daily tablet may feel far more manageable. What’s most important is choosing a treatment that fits their lifestyle and can be used safely under appropriate clinical supervision.”

The doctor went on to say that based on current evidence, a Mounjaro injection is best for maximum weight loss, followed by a Wegovy injection and Wegovy pill.

The first pill version of the weight-loss jab was recently approved for use in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

And with prices starting from as little as $5 per day and no injections required, it's seen as a more appropriate alternative for many looking to lose weight.

Wegovy is approved for weight loss purposes (Getty Stock Photo)

Speaking of the announcement, Naveed Sattar, Professor of Cardiometabolic Medicine at the School of Cardiovascular & Metabolic Health at the University of Glasgow, said: "The approval of the once-daily oral form of Wegovy (semaglutide) is welcome news for people living with obesity, particularly those who would prefer not to use injections. "Expanding the range of effective treatments is important in helping people sustainably reduce caloric intakes within an increasingly obesogenic environment.

"With obesity rates in the UK now at very high levels, and associated with substantial multimorbidity, additional treatment options for sustained weight loss are greatly needed.”

Meanwhile, Mr Alvi stated the approval of the new pill 'gives patients and healthcare professionals another evidence-based option'.

The health expert added: "Expanding the range of effective treatments available is ultimately good news for patients because different treatments suit different people.”