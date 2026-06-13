A doctor has spoken about what happens to the body after a 'prolonged fast'.

Many are using methods such as intermittent fasting for various health and weight reasons, but doctors have stressed that any type of fasting needs to be done 'safely'.

As per Cleveland Clinic, some studies have shown that intermittent fasting, which is when people go for extending periods of time without eating, followed by eating normally, "can be good for your heart health, help with weight loss and improve your cholesterol." However, fasting is not for everyone, as doctors have highlighted a number of problems it can cause.

While some studies suggest intermittent fasting may offer health benefits, a 36-hour fast is a more prolonged form of fasting and may affect the body differently, as a doctor tells UNILAD what happens to the body during this time.

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A doctor has revealed what happens to your body after a 36 hour fast

"Prolonged fasting can have a significant impact on our bodies. After 36 hours, the body may have used much of its available glucose, meaning it will then rely on stored fat for energy," Dr Donald Grant, GP and Senior Clinical Advisor at The Independent Pharmacy, says.

The doctor warns that 'blood sugar can also dip' during this time, which causes symptoms including headaches, weakness, tiredness and also irritability or difficulty concentrating.

The doc goes on to explain that many of the symptoms associated with fasting are linked to dehydration - which is why it's 'essential to drink plenty of fluids to stay safe.'

Dr Grant says those 'with pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, people with a history of eating disorders or pregnant and breastfeeding women,' should not attempt these type of fasts without advice first.

“Extended fasting places stress on the body, so anyone with a long-term health condition, those taking regular medication, or women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should always seek medical advice before attempting this type of fast," he says.

To avoid 'symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and digestive discomfort' docs recommend breaking your fast with a balanced meal (Getty Stock)

"People who are fasting should stop immediately if they experience confusion, extreme dehydration, or if they become severely weak, as these can be signs that the body is not coping well," Dr Grant adds, before warning that 'breaking the fast safely' is also vital.

Those who do take part in fasting, are not recommended to break it with a heavy meal. Although a greasy burger and chips may sound extremely tempting after periods of not eating, it's probably not best for your body, health experts say.

To avoid symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and digestive discomfort Dr Grant advises that when breaking their fast, people should opt for a 'balanced meal and continuing to prioritise hydration.'

As always, anyone with any questions or concerns should speak to their doctor.







