Melania Trump targeted in disturbing Iran-linked 'how to kill' video
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Melania Trump targeted in disturbing Iran-linked 'how to kill' video

Iran-linked propaganda names designer stores the first lady shops at and suggests poisoning her clothes

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Melania Trump, Iran, Barron Trump

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford