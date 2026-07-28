Melania Trump targeted in disturbing Iran-linked 'how to kill' video

The Secret Service has confirmed it is investigating a disturbing video circulating from Iran that calls for the assassination of First Lady Melania Trump.

The clip, titled 'How to Kill Melania Trump', shows images of the first lady in her motorcade and at various locations around New York City, and even names specific designer stores she has shopped at.

The video suggests these shopping trips could be 'suitable for operations by global freedom fighters' and proposes using a nerve agent to poison any clothes the first lady purchases.

It also includes a chilling message aimed at her son, Barron Trump: "This is just the beginning. Barron Trump, wait for us."

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Melania and Barron Trump have been targeted by Iran in disturbing 'how to kill' video. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Has the Secret Service responded to the Melania Trump threat?

Speaking to the New York Post, Nate Herring, a lead public affairs specialist for the Secret Service's Communications and Media Relations office, confirmed the agency is aware of the footage.

"The Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees," Herring said, adding, "out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence."

Both Melania and Barron Trump have full-time Secret Service protection, and all Trump family residences, including the White House, Trump Tower, the Bedminster golf club and Mar-a-Lago, are heavily secured.

The president’s family has been repeatedly targeted since the war with Iran began. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Has Trump faced threats from Iran before?

The Trump family has been repeatedly targeted since the war with Iran began.

Billboards reading 'Blood for blood' reportedly appeared around Tehran last week, demanding the deaths of Trump and his children, Don Jr, Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany and Barron.

President Trump has previously acknowledged being Iran's top target following a joint US-Israel operation that killed the country's supreme leader and other regime figures.

Earlier this month, he was forced to switch from the newer, Qatar-donated Air Force One to an older presidential aircraft while leaving a NATO summit in Turkey, due to concerns over Iranian threats, the New York Times reported.

"I've been on their list for a long time. That's what we're dealing with," Trump told the New York Post.

He added that he had left instructions for a forceful response should Iran ever succeed in an assassination attempt, saying, "if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they've never seen before."

Melania Trump has kept a low public profile this month and missed Friday night's White House Correspondents' Association dinner, with a source telling the Post she had a 'scheduling conflict.'

UNILAD has contacted the White House for comment.