Thrift store items to sanitize immediately after buying according to experts

If you care about the environment, overconsumption and saving money, thrifting is undoubtedly the way to go when it comes to shopping.

But shopping secondhand does come with a few considerations, and keeping on top of hygiene is definitely up there in terms of importance.

With that in mind, Goodwill experts have revealed which seven items must be cleaned thoroughly after purchase, before you even think about using it.

The first one is kind of obvious and that is clothes. According to Sara McDaniel, foumder of the Simply Southern Cottage: "Pre-loved garments can carry bacteria, pet dander, odor, and even lice or bed bug."

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Thrifted clothes absolutely must be washed before being worn (Getty Stock)

Speaking to Southern Living, she advised: "Wash them immediately in hot water to eliminate germs, odors, and allergens."

This also means that any remaining marks from previous owners can also be removed.

Meanwhile, the president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of South Florida, David Landsberg, has warned that shoes should also be cleaned before being worn.

Although shoes and accessories sold at thrift stores must have a certain level of cleanliness in order to be on sale, it will always be an added bonus if you wash them yourself too.

Shoes should also be disinfected (Getty Stock)

"Using a disinfectant wipe or spray on outer surfaces for shoes and jewelry can be effective," he said, via the Sun.

"Baking soda, a diluted white vinegar spray, or other disinfectants can help clean the interiors of these items, too."

Another must-wash item is bedding, in order to prevent the spread of nasty germs and even bedbugs.

Top rated eBay seller Dr Marcia Layton Turner explained: "I wash or sanitize everything I bring into my home to reduce the chance of bed bugs or other bacteria getting onto other items.

"I wash all sheets, comforters, and bed linens on hot as soon as they come into my house."

All bed linen should definitely be washed before use (Getty Stock)

Similarly, Turner will always wash secondhand stuffed animals for similar reasons.

"I don’t typically buy stuffed animals, but if I find something that is collectible, I’ll wash it if the care tag says that it’s machine washable," she added. "Or I’ll throw it in a sealed plastic bag and put it in my freezer for several days."

Other items that you definitely should be giving a good scrub include anything made from metal, glass or ceramic, as well as any kitchenware items, to make sure any bacteria is removed before use.