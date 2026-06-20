A snack which is popular in Costco stores has arrived in the US, and customers are flocking to get their hands on it.

Costco may be known in the US for its famously inflation-resistant hotdogs whose price refuses to budge, even setting up their own hot dog plant to cut costs.

But this is far from the only food which has proven popular at the wholesaler, with customers in the US flocking to try a popular snack from overseas, FOX News reports.

This is a product which has come a very long way indeed, crossing the Pacific Ocean to land in the US all the way from Australia.

Advert

Costco remains a popular spot for anyone who can get a membership, with the retailer offering lower rates on wholesale products, helping households to save money in the long run on grocery bills.

So what is this food which is generating such interest in the US?

Tim Tams are very popular in Australia (Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)

It's Australian cookies, or biscuits, Tim Tams.

These are a chocolate-covered cookie which are manufactured by Arnott's in Australia.

Costco is selling the cookies in bulk at its warehouses across the US, with the product subsequently trending on social media as customers share their impressions.

They have also been doing the 'Tim Tam Slam', where someone bites off the opposite corners before using it as a 'straw' for coffee or tea by sucking the drink through the biscuit, and eating the biscuit before it disintegrates entirely.

This has of course also generated attention on social media, with people taking to TikTok to attempt it.

And it's also had appearances on regular TV as well as social media.

Tim Tams are becoming more popular in the US (Chris Weeks/Getty Images for General Pants Co.)

Isla Fisher has also demonstrated the practice in her appearance on the The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Meanwhile Sarah Snook, who stars in Succession, gave an example of the Tim Tam Slam on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The biscuit is coated entirely in chocolate, with a filling between the the two biscuits in the center.

US customers can now get a six-sleeve box for roughly $14, with the box containing 66 of the cookies.

While the biscuits were available in the US before this was mainly through more niche retailers who had imported them specially.

The biscuits have been going in Australia for decades, first coming out back in 1964, and have since gone on to become popular outside of Australia as well as inside their country of origin.