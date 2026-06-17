McDonald's brings back fan-favorite item to celebrate America's 250th birthday

McDonald’s is bringing back some crispy goodness to its locations to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, and it’s the first-time citizens will taste it since 1992.

The fast-food chain has confirmed this week that it’s bringing back a sweet treat to most of its US restaurants for a limited time, starting next week.

From June 23, expect to be able to bite into something deep fried with a fruity center and enjoy its ooziness for a short time.

Of course, it could only be McDonald’s fried apple pie, which went out of production in the US three decades ago.

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However, there are still other nations that never stopped serving the fried variety, like the UK or Hawaii.

Instead, the US swapped out the fried version and replaced it with a baked pastry.

caution: get the fried apple pie while it’s hot on 6.23 pic.twitter.com/tk65P7RLAF — McDonald's (@McDonalds) June 16, 2026

A little bit of history on its fried apple pie shows that it was first introduced alongside the Big Mac in 1968 after a franchisee in Tennessee’s Litton Cochran, created the rectangular dessert.

But that all fell flat once the US became privier to what they were consuming, and did away with the fried snack because of worries of its fat and cholesterol amount.

This also came on the heels of the US Department of Agriculture’s first food guide pyramid.

If you look on the McDonald's website in international countries that still serve the fried version, you can see just how many calories are in one.

Per the UK, it’s 220, which is 10 calories less than the baked apple pie.

Oh, yes (Getty Stock)

It’s safe to say that the news has gone down well, particularly for those who still remember the fried pies before they were swapped out.

On X, people reacted to McDonald’s official post announcing it, with one exclaiming: “What is this for reals?!?!? Is it really back?!?!? The lava filled Fried Apple Pies?!?!?! Super siiiick!!! The secret of the Fried Apple Pies is the beef tallow!! Awesome as always! You all do listen to the fans!”

Shouting about the secret ingredient makes it not-so-secret, by the way...

Another wrote: “I am so happy that the fried apple pie is coming back.”

Someone else said: “The best back in the day glad the new generation get to enjoy the taste of yesteryear.”

Oh, it’s going to be a crunchy day when the pies are released.

Just make sure to blow on it before chomping down.