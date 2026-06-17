McDonald's brings back fan-favorite item to celebrate America's 250th birthday
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McDonald's brings back fan-favorite item to celebrate America's 250th birthday

The food was swapped out for a healthier alternative in 1992

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Topics: Food and Drink, US News, McDonalds

Britt Jones
Britt Jones