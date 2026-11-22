The Department of Education has found an unlikely source for the nation's stance on school sports - Grand Theft Auto VI. However, fans have since trolled the official account due to its one mistake.

GTA 6 is here, and while people all over the world have been enjoying the escape to Vice City, the fictional location which players roam and commit crime for fun, the US has decidedly taken notes on its lore.

In a bizarre X post on November 21, the US Department of Education attempted to use gameplay law to determine if the United States should allow mixed-gender sports.

The department posted a screenshot of a Google search and its AI-generated summary, as it appeared to ask: "Can boys play in girls sports..."

Google’s AI response then responded: “No, Grand Theft Auto VI does not feature gender-segregated sports leagues where boys can join a girls’ sports team.”

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The department highlighted the first section and posted it as an image, writing: “If it’s not allowed in Vice City, it shouldn’t be allowed here.”

However, people have begun trolling the department after noticing the text posted does not support its argument.

In fact, it contradicts the message.

"Lmfao the dumbest administration of all time," wrote one commenter, as another stated: "Reading can be tough."

Someone else called it: "Department of Illiterates."

Another explained: "That says gender-segregated sports don't exist in GTA Meaning boys and girls can play the same sport."

A user then said: "You're gonna have to learn how to read some day, U.S. Department of Education."

Finally, a social media commenter scathed: "Really? I mean, I guess how absurd government has gotten, especially under this moron in the White House. But really now you want to use video games as your justification for forcing government into areas they have never governed before."

As it turns out, as mentioned in the comments above, the screenshot posted by the department states there is no gender-based rules for sport – meaning men can play women's sport and women can play men's sport.

However, it appears the department believed it stated to the contrary, and that there is gender-based rules in-game.

GTA 6 is set in the fictional city called Vice City (Rockstar Games)

The post comes just hours after news broke that the department was probing schools in five states regarding pronouns.

Specifically, it is investigating how the schools handle students’ requests to use different names or pronouns at school and what they tell parents about those requests when they go home.

The agency alleged that some districts encouraged staff to keep gender support plans and that they could use one name for a child in class and another when speaking with the parent.

“The practice of schools withholding the most sensitive information about students from their own parents is unacceptable,” said Frank Miller, director of the Student Privacy Policy Office. “The law is clear: schools do not decide what information is shared with parents, the law does. Parents are the first decision-makers in their children’s lives and education, and SPPO will hold every educational institution accountable to ensure it upholds parental rights.”

UNILAD reached out to the US Department of Education for comment.