Having an argument with your significant other is never fun, but commentators at a college football game made things slightly more entertaining by narrating a couple's disagreement.

Yesterday (November 21), Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Wake Forrest Demon Deacons went head-to-head and a young man and woman were spotted in the crowd.

The camera panned round to the couple having a heated discussion, sparking the commentators to start weighing in on the situation instead of the football game at hand.

"This [College Football Playoff] situation is intense right now, maybe not as intense as this conversation, though," said ESPN's Jesse Palmer, adding: "There’s lots of eye contact."

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The Bachelor host was then encouraged by play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore to delve deeper into the couple's discussion with his relationship expertise in mind.

Jesse Palmer's commentary on a young couple's argument has gone viral (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

"He is locked in," Palmer said. "He is holding her to court right now. He wants and answer and he is not leaving. They are in each other's personal space and he is not happy with whatever she just told him."

The young woman then looked increasingly more enraged, sparking a 'wow' from Tessitore.

Things weren't looking great for the pair from the interaction they were having, but an update shared later on in the game looked much more positive.

Sharing the moment the young couple kissed and made up, Tessitore declared: "Embrace the love, America!"

"Okay, get a room though," Palmer then interjected as the pair continued to kiss.

Joking aside, Palmer was happy to know they were okay. He said: "I'm not gonna' lie, I was a little bit worried about the future based on what we saw earlier."

I think we can all agree that this was a much better outcome than that viral moment with a couple at the Coldplay concert...

The college couple eventually kissed and made up (ESPN)

Dozens of people have weighed in on yesterday's incident on social media. One person said on Twitter: "Imagine finding out your argument was being broadcast around the world through your friends."

Another wrote: "Her expression at the end. I have to know what he said. Get the lip readers on the case."

"3.4 million views. Probably more than the game's realtime audience," quipped somebody else.

"Every fella recognizes this conversation," a different person joked.

While things ended well for the now-viral couple, the same can't be said for Georgia Tech who lost 29 - 50 on the field, marking the eighth consecutive victory for Wake Forest.

Speaking after the game, Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert said (via ESPN): "Don't undersell winning on the road.

"It's not easy to win on the road against any opponent. I'm really proud of this football team."