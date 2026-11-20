Robert De Niro has responded to Jennifer Lawrence's claim that she sent him away from her wedding rehearsal dinner because she thought he wasn't enjoying himself.

In a new video for Vanity Fair alongside his Focker-in-Law costars Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande, the actor was asked whether he had genuinely wanted to leave or simply has a 'resting b---- face'.

"No, I was actually having an okay time," De Niro told Grande. "It was an interesting experience, but I wasn't... There was nobody I knew there, not that I had to know anybody. It was their party, and so on. It was a great place to be."

He said it was kind of Lawrence to have been 'very sensitive to my situation, thinking that I was not having a good time, but I was okay'.

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Lawrence and De Niro have worked together on several films, including the David O. Russell titles Silver Linings Playbook (2012), American Hustle (2013) and Joy (2015).

Despite the awkward send-off, the pair share a famously close bond off-screen. When Lawrence presented De Niro with the Excellence in Media Award at the 2016 GLAAD Media Awards, she revealed that the two meet for weekly drinks at New York's Greenwich Hotel, where she asks him for advice on "absolutely everything.

"In his own words, I'm 'like a daughter' to him," Lawrence said during her speech, calling him 'the kindest person I've ever met' and joking that when he has a drink, he pinches her cheek and tells her she reminds him of his own daughter, Helen.

De Niro and Lawrence have starred together in David O. Russell films including Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle and Joy. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Why did Jennifer Lawrence tell Robert De Niro to leave her rehearsal dinner?

The rehearsal dinner took place in 2019, ahead of the Hunger Games star's October wedding to Cooke Maroney, with whom she shares two young sons. She recounted the evening to Vogue in September 2022.

"I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn't know anybody and he's kind of wandering around," Lawrence said. "And I immediately was like, 'No, this isn't what he wants to be doing. I don't want him here.'"

She said she then went over and whispered for him to leave, adding that "he was nice - he, like, talked to my parents and was polite - but I was like, 'Go.'"

The Raging Bull star has addressed the story before, insisting to PEOPLE in February 2024 that he was perfectly comfortable.

"No, I wasn't [uncomfortable]," he said. "It was nice!"

He also insisted he was only at the venue for roughly an hour. "It wasn't that long," he said.

Focker-in-Law arrives in theaters everywhere on Wednesday, Nov. 25th (Kate Green/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

When does Focker-in-Law come out in the US?

De Niro reprises his role as Jack Byrnes in the film, a character he first played in Meet the Parents in 2000 and reprised in Meet the Fockers in 2004 and Little Fockers in 2010.

Focker-in-Law arrives in theaters everywhere on Wednesday, Nov. 25.