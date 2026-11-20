Grand Theft Auto 6 fans have been left wondering who voices some of the lead characters in the game, and all has now been revealed.

The voice of Mandy has been confirmed to be that of Lexie Shoaibi, who took to Instagram to break the news following GTA 6's release on November 19.

"Okay, now that Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally out, I can share with you guys a secret which is that I'm in it," Shaoibi shared.

"I play Mandy, I do her voice over and her motion capture and she's a lot of fun. So if you play the game, let me know if you find me," she added.

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You may recognize Shoaibi's face and voice from TV shows and short films like Paradise by the Dashboard Light, Atom, and The Good Fight.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has finally hit shelves after a 13-year wait (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Who voices Jason Duval?

Another huge character in GTA 6 is Jason, and it's now been announced that he's voiced by Dylan Rourke.

Taking to social media to reveal that he voices Jason, Rourke penned: "Years witnessing the hardest working and most skilled artisans game making has to offer.

"We are truly honored to collaborate on this worldwide testament to human creativity, ingenuity, and sheer willpower. So much learned and so much to learn, keep fighting for what you love, stay humble."

He shared snaps of the characters as well as a selfie with Manni L. Perez, who voices Lucia.

Arguably this is Rourke's biggest career achievement yet, but he also has several other roles under his belt and has made cameos in the likes of Modern Family, Station 19, and Grey's Anatomy.

The 34-year-old also starred in the 2023 horror movie Bury the Bride, and played Mike Costa in seven episodes of In the Vault.

GTA 6 is available to purchase at Walmart and Amazon.

Dylan Rourke and Manni L. Perez voice Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 (dylan_rourke/Instagram)

Another stars in GTA 6

There are a handful of well-known faces that voice characters in GTA 6, arguably one of the biggest being Stephen Root. Root, who is best known for starring in Dodgeball, King of the Hill, and (most recently) Widow's Bay, voices Brian Heder.

Elsewhere Orange Is the New Black alumni Taryn Manning voices Vicki, and Roselyn Sánchez, who stars in the likes of Devious Maids, The Rookie, The Game Plan, and Rush Hour 2, voices Mia Caminos.

But that's not all: musicians Lana Del Rey, Bad Bunny, Morgan Wallen, Burna Boy, and Robyn also appear as hosts on the game's fictional radio stations.

Talk about a stacked cast.