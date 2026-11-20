An influencer who was accused of leaking a phone call with Patrick Clancy’s dad has had her charges dropped by prosecutors.

Shawna Gramkow, 46, allegedly shared the phone call while Clancy's trial was ongoing. In a court filing on Tuesday, it was revealed that prosecutors 'didn't have enough evidence' to charge the influencer.

However, they have not shut down the possibility of charging her at a later date, noting: "Commonwealth reserves the right to revisit this matter in the future."

Patrick's father, Christopher Clancy, went to Scituate police on September 4, to ask them to 'investigate an Instagram post that he believed had an unauthorized audio recording of his voice on it,' CBS News reported. The post was published by the influencer's page 'saltylunatics' on August 30, which had videos of Patrick Clancy conspiracy theories.

Advert

Christopher Clancy spoke during Lindsay Clancy's trial (East Idaho News)

Police reports obtained by People show that he had attempted to decline a phone call from an unknown number while driving but accidentally answered it on August 6.

He told police he believed the call had been recorded without his knowledge or consent. He said he seemed to be talking about his older son, Brian.

The largely unintelligible recording was posted to Instagram, and a search warrant led officers to Gramkow in Florida.

However, the police report did not say who made the recording or how Gramkow had obtained it.

Gramkow was scheduled to be arraigned today (November 20) after being accused of wiretapping, but the charges have been dropped.

Patrick Clancy, a tech sales executive, found himself at the center of public scrutiny after a number of harmful conspiracy theories stemmed from his ex-wife's murder trial.

She was accused of murdering her three young children Cora, five, Dawson, three, and eight-month-old Callan in January 2023. Her defense team argued she could not be held criminally responsible, claiming she was severely mentally ill, allegedly suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings.

Patrick Clancy said the comments online were 'harmful to the legacy of his children' (60 Minutes)

The court case ended in a mistrial, with her ex-husband, Patrick, later breaking his silence in a 60 Minutes interview.

When asked whether Lindsay had ever asked for forgiveness, he said: "No, but I gave it to her."

Speaking about the criticism he faced online during the trial, Patrick said: "It's deeply harmful to the legacy of my children. It is a huge distraction from what really matters here, which is perinatal mental health. And it's done real harm to real people, myself included, but also others.

"It's painful to see and it makes it difficult to be in public. And it's possible that some of those people, after seeing lie after lie after lie, they start to believe it. And that's what we're left with."



