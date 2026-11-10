Lindsay Clancy's future uncertain as judge refuses to dismiss murder charges over deaths of her three children
Home>News>Crime

Lindsay Clancy's future uncertain as judge refuses to dismiss murder charges over deaths of her three children

No retrial date has been set, with prosecutors yet to reveal which charges they will pursue

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, True crime, Massachusetts

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

You might also like

Choose your content: